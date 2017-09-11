Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.04.2019, 17:23
In March, construction costs increased by 0.2%
In the 1st quarter of 2019, compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, the overall level of construction costs increased by 1.0%. Prices of building materials rose by 1.1%, labour remuneration of workers by 0.9%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.8%.
In the 1st quarter of 2019, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the overall level of construction costs increased by 5.0%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 8.2%, prices of building materials by 4.5%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.7%.
In 2019, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 200 construction enterprises and more than 50 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.
The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2018. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted for 87%, in 36% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 mln per year. The criterion used to sample trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.
- 29.04.2019 В Риге пройдет крупнейший в Балтии фестиваль физики
- 29.04.2019 In March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in Estonia
- 29.04.2019 Olainfarm заключил новый договор на поставку ВОЗ противотуберкулезного средства
- 29.04.2019 Жители латвийских "литовок" могут оказаться на улице
- 29.04.2019 Changes in construction input prices in Lithuania
- 29.04.2019 28 частных консультантов от Согласия обошлись Rigas satiksme в сотни тысяч евро
- 29.04.2019 На высокопоставленную сотрудницу FKTK заведено дело о мошенничестве на предыдушем рабочем месте
- 26.04.2019 В 2018 году Латвию посетило на 0,6% больше иностранных туристов
- 26.04.2019 Estonian residents did more online shopping than before
- 26.04.2019 Латвийский Сейм: о кебабах и индейцах..