In March, construction costs increased by 0.2%

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to February, in March 2019 the level of construction costs in Latvia rose by 0.2%. Labour remuneration of workers went up by 0.4%, prices of building materials and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.1%.

In March, the average level of construction costs was mainly influenced by the increase in labour remuneration of auxiliary workers of road building and construction of artificial structures, as well as upturn in prices of road construction materials – dolomite breakstone and gravel.





Compared to March 2018, construction costs went up by 4.8%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 7.3%, prices of building materials by 4.4%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.8%.











