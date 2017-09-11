In March level of producer prices in industry decreased by 0.1% in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to February, in March 2019 the level of producer prices in Latvian industry dropped by 0.1 %. Prices of products sold on the domestic market fell by 0.4 %, but prices of exported products grew by 0.1%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 0.5%, but prices of products exported to non-euro area – fell by 0.2%.

Over the month producer price changes were mostly affected by price drop in manufacture, trade and distribution of electricity. Manufacture of selected food products and manufacture of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had upward effect.





Producer price changes in industry; March 2019

(as per cent)

Weights Price changes in March 2019, compared to February 2019 March 2018 Industrial production – total 100.0 -0.1 4.1 Mining and quarrying 2.6 0.2 4.3 Manufacturing 77.4 0.1 2.4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 16.1 -1.2 9.7 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 3.9 0.2 12.2 Products sold on the domestic market 100.0 -0.4 6.5 Mining and quarrying 1.9 0.7 3.4 Manufacturing 57.2 0.0 3.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 33.9 -1.2 9.7 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 7.0 0.2 14.4 Exported products 100.0 0.1 1.9 Mining and quarrying 3.2 0.0 4.6 Manufacturing 95.7 0.1 1.8 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1.1 0.0 0.6

Compared to March 2018, in March 2019 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 4.1%. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 6.5% and that of exported products – by 1.9%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 2.7% and of products exported to non-euro area countries by – 1.2%.