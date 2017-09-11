Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics

In March level of producer prices in industry decreased by 0.1% in Latvia

Rita Brice, Producer Price Indices Section, 23.04.2019.
Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to February, in March 2019 the level of producer prices in Latvian industry dropped by 0.1 %. Prices of products sold on the domestic market fell by 0.4 %, but prices of exported products grew by 0.1%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 0.5%, but prices of products exported to non-euro area – fell by 0.2%.

Over the month producer price changes were mostly affected by price drop in manufacture, trade and distribution of electricity. Manufacture of selected food products and manufacture of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had upward effect.


Producer price changes in industry; March 2019
(as per cent)

 

Weights

Price changes in March 2019, compared to

February 2019

March 2018

Industrial production – total

100.0

-0.1

4.1

Mining and quarrying

2.6

0.2

4.3

Manufacturing

77.4

0.1

2.4

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

16.1

-1.2

9.7

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

3.9

0.2

12.2

Products sold on the domestic market

100.0

-0.4

6.5

Mining and quarrying

1.9

0.7

3.4

Manufacturing

57.2

0.0

3.6

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

33.9

-1.2

9.7

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

7.0

0.2

14.4

Exported products

100.0

0.1

1.9

Mining and quarrying

3.2

0.0

4.6

Manufacturing

95.7

0.1

1.8

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

1.1

0.0

0.6

 

Compared to March 2018, in March 2019 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 4.1%. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 6.5% and that of exported products – by 1.9%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 2.7% and of products exported to non-euro area countries by – 1.2%.


Trade and manufacture of electricity, steam and gas supply, as well as manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most notable upward effect. Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment had downward effect.




Since corrections of data were submitted by respondents, producer price index for February 2019 was recalculated.


This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.4 thousand prices every month – 1.3 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.1 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.




