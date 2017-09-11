Are you part of the collaborative economy?

According to 2018 survey results on the usage of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) 19 % of individuals in the European Union (EU) arranged accommodation (room, apartment, house, holiday cottage, etc.) via websites or apps from another private individual for private purposes in the preceding 12 months.

Most of the individuals used dedicated websites or apps, but other websites or apps (including those of social networks) have also been used. These peer-to-peer services are part of the so called 'collaborative' or 'sharing economy'.





Among the EU Member States, the country with the highest proportion of individuals arranging accommodation online from another private individual in 2018 was Luxembourg (44%), followed by Ireland and Malta (both 26%). In contrast, the proportion was below 10% in seven Member States: Cyprus (3%), Czechia (5%), Latvia (7%), Greece, Romania, Slovenia (all 8%)







