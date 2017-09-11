Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 18.04.2019, 21:21
Are you part of the collaborative economy?
BC, Riga, 18.04.2019.Print version
According to 2018 survey results on the usage of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) 19 % of individuals in the European Union (EU) arranged accommodation (room, apartment, house, holiday cottage, etc.) via websites or apps from another private individual for private purposes in the preceding 12 months.
Most of the individuals used dedicated websites or apps, but other websites or apps (including those of social networks) have also been used. These peer-to-peer services are part of the so called 'collaborative' or 'sharing economy'.
Among the EU Member States, the country with the highest proportion of individuals arranging accommodation online from another private individual in 2018 was Luxembourg (44%), followed by Ireland and Malta (both 26%). In contrast, the proportion was below 10% in seven Member States: Cyprus (3%), Czechia (5%), Latvia (7%), Greece, Romania, Slovenia (all 8%)
Other articles:
- 18.04.2019 Main producers of chocolate in the EU
- 18.04.2019 Banking scandals may make borrowing more expensive
- 18.04.2019 Skeleton Technologies to invest EUR 25 mln in plant in Saxony
- 18.04.2019 Prices of new apartments in Riga's residential neighborhoods up 2% in March - association
- 18.04.2019 Upturn in registered marriages in Latvia, birth numbers keep declining
- 18.04.2019 Decline in vocational education enrolments in Latvia
- 18.04.2019 Merko Ehitus to build Laima chocolate factory in Latvia
- 18.04.2019 Riga Central Market plans to invest EUR 25 mln in development in five years
- 18.04.2019 Уильям Браудер подал в Латвии жалобу против Swedbank
- 18.04.2019 Merks построит для Laima в Адажи фабрику