Foreign-controlled enterprises in EU: value added

BC, Riga, 12.04.2019.



n 2016, 1.2% of enterprises in the European Union (EU) were foreign-controlled. They accounted for 15.3% of EU employment and 25.0% of the value added in the non-financial business economy. Between 2010 and 2016, the share of value added by foreign-controlled enterprises in the EU rose by 2.3 percentage points.