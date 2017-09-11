Analytics, Business, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
Friday, 12.04.2019, 14:07
Foreign-controlled enterprises in EU: value added
BC, Riga, 12.04.2019.
n 2016, 1.2% of enterprises in the European Union (EU) were foreign-controlled. They accounted for 15.3% of EU employment and 25.0% of the value added in the non-financial business economy. Between 2010 and 2016, the share of value added by foreign-controlled enterprises in the EU rose by 2.3 percentage points.
At the level of individual EU Member States, the countries with the highest shares of value added by foreign-controlled enterprises in 2016 were Hungary (51.4%), Slovakia (48.1%) and Luxembourg (44.6%). In contrast, four EU Member States had shares under 20%: Cyprus (13.4%), Italy (15.8%), Greece (16.3%) and France (16.4%).
