Most Latvian nationals living in Great Britain plan to stay there after Brexit - survey

84% of Latvian nationals who currently live in Great Britain plan to stay there after Brexit, according to a survey carried out by Your Move and CVMarket.lv employment agencies in March, informed LETA.

3% of respondents said that they would move to another European Union country after Brexit, while 11% are planning to return to Latvia.





For people to return to Latvia, there have to be well-paid jobs, and state support in many areas is very important - from expert advice on administrative matters to schooling opportunities for children, commented Your Move head Janis Kreilis.





At the same time, Latvians who live in Latvia are convinced that Brexit will cut the number of Latvians who move to Great Britain, while the number of those who look for a job elsewhere in Europe will remain unchanged.





About 40% of Latvians interviewed for the survey in Latvia said that Brexit would prompt labor emigration to other EU countries, almost one-fourth of respondents believe that Brexit will reduce the number of Latvians who emigrate to Great Britain, while almost one-fifth of respondents said that the number of Latvians emigrating to Great Britain would not change after Brexit.





"The fact that young professionals most often believe that emigration to EU countries will continue also after Brexit is a serious signal to Latvian employers," said CVMarket.lv business development manager Kristaps Kolosovs, adding that employers in Latvia should consider new opportunities for young professionals in Latvia.





16% of respondents said that Great Britain's exit from the EU would encourage people in Latvia to look for alternatives, for instance, retraining or starting own business.





The survey was carried out this past March, interviewing 996 respondents, including 767 respondents in Latvia and 229 in Great Britain.