Consumer price index in Estonia was affected the most by housing and transport in March

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in March 2019 was 0.3% compared to February 2019 and 2.3% compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to March 2018, goods were 1.7% and services 3.3% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 2.2% and non-regulated prices by 2.3% compared to March of the previous year.





Compared to March 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing, which contributed nearly one fourth of the total increase of the index. Of the latter, 60% was contributed by electricity, gas and other fuels. Recreation, and food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed each one fifth of the total increase. Compared to March 2018, diesel fuel was 5.2% and petrol 2.1% more expensive. Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen for potatoes (35%), fresh vegetables (31%) and ready-made meals (11%), and the biggest price decreases for eggs (13%) and fresh fruits (12%).





Compared to February, in March, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Petrol became 2.7% and diesel fuel 1% more expensive over the month. A greater impact on the index was also exerted by electricity that reached homes, which became 4.5% cheaper, and more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages. Fish and fish products were 7% more expensive and fruits 3.2% more expensive.



