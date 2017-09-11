Agriculture, Analytics, Latvia, Statistics
Level of agricultural product prices in Latvia grew by 6% in 2018
Compared to
2017, in 2018 increase was recorded in prices of almost all products of crop
production sector, which was influenced by lower yield resulting from the
long-lasting drought as well as rise in grain prices on the exchange.
Average
purchase price of grain rose by 16% – from 145.17 EUR/t in 2017 to
168.34 EUR/t in 2018, reaching the highest price registered since 2014.
The most significant increase was recorded in the average purchase prices of
barley (of 27.3%) and rye (20.8%).
Compared to
the previous year, prices of vegetables and potatoes went up by 15.4% and 10.2%,
respectively, while prices of rape seeds fell by 2.4%.
Prices
of main agricultural products
(euros per tonne)
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
Changes,
% (2018, compared to 2017)
|
Grain,
total
|
145.17
|
168.34
|
16.0
|
wheat
|
148.16
|
171.69
|
15.9
|
rye
|
117.44
|
141.89
|
20.8
|
barley
|
127.16
|
161.90
|
27.3
|
Rape
seeds
|
354.76
|
346.18
|
-2.4
|
Pulses
|
176.95
|
203.96
|
15.3
|
Potatoes
|
130.81
|
144.20
|
10.2
|
Vegetables
|
617.61
|
712.64
|
15.4
|
Livestock
(slaughter weight)
|
1 529.48
|
1 458.78
|
-4.6
|
cattle
|
1 781.65
|
1 940.30
|
8.9
|
pigs
|
1 504.26
|
1 358.28
|
-9.7
|
sheep
|
3 400.19
|
3 441.96
|
1.2
|
poultry
|
1 680.83
|
1 755.50
|
4.4
|
Milk
|
305.88
|
283.37
|
-7.4
|
Eggs, EUR
per 100 pieces
|
7.15
|
7.15
|
0.0
Average
purchase price of meat decreased by 4.6% – from 1 529 EUR/t in 2017
to 1 459 EUR/t in 2018. The most notable drop was recorded in
purchase price of pork – of 9.7% (from 1 358 EUR/t in 2018).
Average
purchase price of beef and veal went up by 8.9%, reaching
1 940 EUR/t, which is the highest price registered since 2014. Rise
was also registered in prices of poultry (of 4.4%) and mutton (1.2%), reaching 1 756 EUR/t
and 3 442 EUR/t, respectively.
Average
purchase price of milk fell by 7.4% – from 306 EUR/t in 2017 to
283 EUR/t in 2018. The lowest purchase price of milk was observed in
May (268 EUR/t) and the highest in January (307 EUR/t). It
should be noted that in 2017 the highest milk purchase price over the past
20 years was recorded.
Average
purchase price of eggs did not change and constituted
7.15 EUR/100 eggs.
Methodological
explanations
* Price
index of agricultural output characterises changes in agricultural product
prices taking place during a certain period, compared to the base period
(2015=100). The total price index of agricultural output is estimated
considering the average weighted prices of separate products, using estimates
of the Economic Accounts for Agriculture on the base year as the weights.
