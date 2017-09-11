Lithuania's retail sales grow 6.4% in Jan-Feb y-o-y

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.7%, of those trading in non-food products – by 2.5%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – decreased by 0.6% at constant prices.

Over the year (February 2019, against February 2018), the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 8% at constant prices. The turnover of enterprises trading in food products increased by 3.7%, of those trading in non-food products – 11.6%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 10% at constant prices.