Thursday, 28.03.2019, 15:51
Lithuania's retail sales grow 6.4% in Jan-Feb y-o-y
Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.7%, of those trading in non-food products – by 2.5%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – decreased by 0.6% at constant prices.
Over the year (February 2019, against February 2018), the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 8% at constant prices. The turnover of enterprises trading in food products increased by 3.7%, of those trading in non-food products – 11.6%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 10% at constant prices.
In February 2019, the turnover of food and beverage service enterprises (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 54.7 mln at current prices and, against January 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.8% at constant prices.
Over a year, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 3% at constant prices.
Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, %
|
Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)
|
February 2019, against
|
January–February 2019, against January–February 2018,
calendar adjusted
|
January 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
February 2018, calendar adjusted
|
Division 47. Retail trade
|
1.1
|
8.0
|
6.5
|
Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel
|
1.6
|
7.4
|
5.4
|
Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
0.7
|
3.7
|
3.1
|
In non-specialised stores
|
0.7
|
3.9
|
3.4
|
In specialised stores
|
0.2
|
–8.7
|
–11.9
|
Non-food products
|
2.5
|
11.6
|
7.9
|
In specialised stores
|
|
|
|
Textiles, clothing and footwear
|
4.6
|
14.3
|
6.5
|
Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles,
paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting
equipment
|
3.3
|
11.0
|
6.0
|
Information and communication equipment, cultural and
recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods
|
3.6
|
8.5
|
2.8
|
Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics
|
–1.7
|
9.8
|
12.9
|
Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
2.8
|
23.7
|
17.5
|
In non-specialised stores
|
8.8
|
12.4
|
6.4
|
Retail sale of automotive fuel
|
–0.6
|
10.0
|
10.3
|
Division 56. Food and beverage service activities
|
1.8
|
3.0
|
0.0
