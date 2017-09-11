In 2016 forest land absorbed over over 50% of CO2 equivalent in Sweden, Finland and Lithuania

The European Union (EU) had close to 182 million hectares of forests and other wooded land in 2015, corresponding to 43 % of its land area. Wooded land covers a slightly greater proportion of the land than the area used for agriculture (some 41 %), informed Eurostat.

In seven EU Member States, more than half of the land area was wooded in 2015. Just over three quarters of the land area was wooded in Finland and Sweden, while Slovenia reported 63%. The remaining four EU Member States, each with shares in the range of 54–56%, were Estonia, Latvia, Spain and Portugal.





Sweden reported the largest wooded area in 2015 (30.5 mln hectares), followed by Spain (27.6 mln hectares) and Finland (23.0 mln hectares). Of the total area of the EU covered by wooded land in 2015, Sweden and Finland together accounted for 29.4%.





Forest area as a proportion of total land area is a global indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also included in the set of EU SDG indicators used to monitor progress towards the SDGs in an EU context.







