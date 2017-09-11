Analytics, Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 25.03.2019, 14:28
In 2016 forest land absorbed over over 50% of CO2 equivalent in Sweden, Finland and Lithuania
In seven EU Member States, more than half of the land area was wooded in 2015. Just over three quarters of the land area was wooded in Finland and Sweden, while Slovenia reported 63%. The remaining four EU Member States, each with shares in the range of 54–56%, were Estonia, Latvia, Spain and Portugal.
Sweden reported the largest wooded area in 2015 (30.5 mln hectares), followed by Spain (27.6 mln hectares) and Finland (23.0 mln hectares). Of the total area of the EU covered by wooded land in 2015, Sweden and Finland together accounted for 29.4%.
Forest area as a proportion of total land area is a global indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also included in the set of EU SDG indicators used to monitor progress towards the SDGs in an EU context.
- 25.03.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company expects cargo turnover at 47-49 million tons this year
- 25.03.2019 Polish company to create 3D model of Vilnius
- 25.03.2019 40% of Latvian residents prefer small food stores – poll
- 25.03.2019 Implementation of Moneyval recommendations proceeding very well in Latvia - Reirs
- 25.03.2019 Госконтроль Латвии: нет предпосылок для успешного завершения реформы кассовых аппаратов
- 25.03.2019 Предприятие по пошиву рубашек Sangar прекращает деятельность в Эстонии
- 25.03.2019 «Дочка» компании Nordecon заключила договор на строительство квартирного дома в Швеции
- 25.03.2019 Shirt maker Sangar to discontinue production operations in Estonia
- 25.03.2019 Lithuanian Railways sign EUR 11.4 mln contract to rebuild Renge track
- 22.03.2019 International migration of the Lithuanian population