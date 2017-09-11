Dwelling Price Indices increased in Estonia

In the 4th quarter of 2018 compared to the 3rd quarter, the Dwelling Price Index increased by 2.8%, and compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, by 5.7%.





In the 4th quarter of 2018 compared to the same period a year ago, the prices of apartments increased by 5.7% and the prices of houses by 5.6%.





The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings. Dwelling Price Indices are compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).





The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index increased by 6.9% in 2018 compared to the average of 2017.





In the 4th quarter of 2018, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index changed by 2.1% compared to the 3rd quarter and by 4.2% compared to the 4th quarter of 2017.





The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.





The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index is published on the base 2010 = 100. The time series starts from the 1st quarter of 2005; major repairs and maintenance are included from the 1st quarter of 2007, and insurance connected with dwellings is included from the 1st quarter of 2012.