Over 55% of entrepreneurs in Latvia believe tax burden is too high - survey

As many as 55.6% of entrepreneurs doing business in Latvia believe that the taxes they are paying are too high, 36.5% consider them a bit too high and 7.2% believe the tax burden is optimal, according to Turiba University’s Business Index writes LETA.

A comparison with a similar survey conducted in 2018 shows that entrepreneurs’ discontent with taxes has somewhat increased. Over the year, the tax assessment index has dropped from minus 48.4 to minus 50.3 points.





In the survey, entrepreneurs were also asked to evaluate the tax-related legal environment. 15% of respondents described it as very bad, 35% as rather bad, 19% as rather good, 1% as very good and 30% had difficulties answering the question. The overall legal environment index was negative, minus 23.





“In this survey our aim was not only to find out about the situation in the business environment and what the entrepreneurs are thinking, but also to continue work on the data obtained in the survey in order to offer possible solutions to improve the situation. The negative assessment of most of the business environment factors is a clear signal that serious improvements are needed,” said Turiba rector and board chairman Aldis Baumanis.





The survey was conducted from early December 2018 to the end of January 2019, interviewing 750 entrepreneurs and business executives. The Turiba Business Index is designed to promote closer links between entrepreneurship and business education, identify significant problems and advantages of the business environment and enhance the interest of emerging entrepreneurs. The maximum index rating is plus100, and the minimum minus100.