Thursday, 21.03.2019, 11:18
Over 55% of entrepreneurs in Latvia believe tax burden is too high - survey
A comparison with a similar survey conducted in 2018 shows
that entrepreneurs’ discontent with taxes has somewhat increased. Over the
year, the tax assessment index has dropped from minus 48.4 to minus 50.3
points.
In the survey, entrepreneurs were also asked to evaluate the
tax-related legal environment. 15% of respondents described it as very bad, 35%
as rather bad, 19% as rather good, 1% as very good and 30% had difficulties
answering the question. The overall legal environment index was negative, minus
23.
“In this survey our aim was not only to find out about the
situation in the business environment and what the entrepreneurs are thinking,
but also to continue work on the data obtained in the survey in order to offer
possible solutions to improve the situation. The negative assessment of most of
the business environment factors is a clear signal that serious improvements
are needed,” said Turiba rector and
board chairman Aldis Baumanis.
The survey was conducted from early December 2018 to the end
of January 2019, interviewing 750 entrepreneurs and business executives. The
Turiba Business Index is designed to promote closer links between entrepreneurship
and business education, identify significant problems and advantages of the
business environment and enhance the interest of emerging entrepreneurs. The
maximum index rating is plus100, and the minimum minus100.
