56.7% of businessmen in Latvia believe government hampers business activity - survey

56.7% of businessmen in Latvia believe that the government's activities hamper business development, while 7.3% say that the government contributes to business development in Latvia, according to the Business Index released by Turiba University, referred LETA.

The survey looks into businessmen and company managers' attitudes to various factors that influence business environment. Based on all these factors, the overall business index is calculated, which this time is negative at minus 17.4.

Commenting on administrative burden, 74.7% of respondents said that the burden was too heavy, 22.4% said it was acceptable, and 3% had no opinion. 73.6% assessed stability, permanence and predictability of laws and regulations on business activity as poor, 19.3% as good, while 7.1% could not tell.

On the other hand, 43.4% have a high opinion of communications and Internet in Latvia, 53.3% described it as good, and only 2.9% as bad, therefore overall index for this factor is positive at 68.3. Research and technical resources available to companies in Latvia also have a positive index of 16.4.

Respondents' overall opinion of the business environment has improved from minus 19.4 last year to minus 6 this year.

The survey was carried out from December 2018 through January 2019, a total of 750 businessmen and company managers were interviewed for the survey.