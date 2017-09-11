Analytics, Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
56.7% of businessmen in Latvia believe government hampers business activity - survey
Commenting on administrative burden, 74.7% of respondents
said that the burden was too heavy, 22.4% said it was acceptable, and 3% had no
opinion. 73.6% assessed stability, permanence and predictability of laws and
regulations on business activity as poor, 19.3% as good, while 7.1% could not
tell.
On the other hand, 43.4% have a high opinion of
communications and Internet in Latvia, 53.3% described it as good, and only 2.9%
as bad, therefore overall index for this factor is positive at 68.3. Research
and technical resources available to companies in Latvia also have a positive
index of 16.4.
Respondents' overall opinion of the business environment has
improved from minus 19.4 last year to minus 6 this year.
The survey was carried out from December 2018 through
January 2019, a total of 750 businessmen and company managers were interviewed
for the survey.
