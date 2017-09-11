Changes in prices calculated based on the HIC in Lithuania

Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP





In February 2019, annual inflation (February 2019, against February 2018) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than the CPI-based one.





Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP













In February 2019, against January, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.2%. The monthly increase in prices calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.1%.





Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, February 2019



