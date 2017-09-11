Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Changes in prices calculated based on the HIC in Lithuania

Renata Paškevičienė Adviser, Price Statistics Division, 19.03.2019.
Statistics Lithuania informs that in February 2019, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 2.3% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP




In February 2019, annual inflation (February 2019, against February 2018) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than the CPI-based one.

Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP



In February 2019, against January, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.2%. The monthly increase in prices calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.1%.

Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, February 2019

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

February 2019, against 

Average annual

February 2018–2019
February 2017–2018

January 2019

February 2018

Consumption goods and services

1 000.0

0.2

2.0

2.3

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages

197.9

0.8

1.4

1.2

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products

73.4

0.0

2.8

2.7

Clothing and footwear

67.9

–2.0

–2.9

–0.5

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels

111.4

0.2

5.3

3.2

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance

72.0

0.6

2.2

1.0

Health care

59.4

0.3

4.7

2.1

Transport

154.7

–0.3

–0.1

4.1

Communications

28.0

0.2

0.1

–1.2

Recreation and culture

84.0

0.7

1.0

2.0

Education

13.3

0.1

3.1

3.2

Hotels, cafes and restaurants

61.9

0.5

5.3

5.2

Miscellaneous goods and services

76.1

0.8

3.8

3.0




