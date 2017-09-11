Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
Changes in prices calculated based on the HIC in Lithuania
Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP
ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services
Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰
Price growth, drop (–), %
February 2019, against
Average annual
January 2019
February 2018
Consumption goods and services
1 000.0
0.2
2.0
2.3
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages
197.9
0.8
1.4
1.2
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
73.4
0.0
2.8
2.7
Clothing and footwear
67.9
–2.0
–2.9
–0.5
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels
111.4
0.2
5.3
3.2
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance
72.0
0.6
2.2
1.0
Health care
59.4
0.3
4.7
2.1
Transport
154.7
–0.3
–0.1
4.1
Communications
28.0
0.2
0.1
–1.2
Recreation and culture
84.0
0.7
1.0
2.0
Education
13.3
0.1
3.1
3.2
Hotels, cafes and restaurants
61.9
0.5
5.3
5.2
Miscellaneous goods and services
76.1
0.8
3.8
3.0
