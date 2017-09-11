Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Monday, 18.03.2019, 10:20
Four banks provide services to most people in Latvia - survey
Asked which banks’ services they have been using during the
past year, 65.3% of respondents mentioned Swedbank,
33.3% SEB Banka, 23.6% Citadele and 15.7% named Luminor Bank.
Other banks have been significantly less popular, with 2.8%
of respondents using the services of PrivatBank,
2.1% naming PNB Banka, 2.1% the
Latvian branch of BigBank, 1.6% BlueOrange Bank and 1% Meridian Trade Bank. All other banks
provide their services to less than 1% of the population.
The situation has remained largely unchanged from last year
when Swedbank, SEB Banka and Citadele emerged as the most popular
banks in a similar survey. In previous years, DNB Banka and Nordea were
in fourth and fifth place, but their Baltic businesses have now been merged
into a new bank, Luminor.
The survey was conducted in February 2019, interviewing more
than 1,000 residents across Latvia.
