Four banks provide services to most people in Latvia - survey

Only four banks are providing services to most people in Latvia, shows a survey conducted by SKDS sociological research company for LETA.

Asked which banks’ services they have been using during the past year, 65.3% of respondents mentioned Swedbank, 33.3% SEB Banka, 23.6% Citadele and 15.7% named Luminor Bank.





Other banks have been significantly less popular, with 2.8% of respondents using the services of PrivatBank, 2.1% naming PNB Banka, 2.1% the Latvian branch of BigBank, 1.6% BlueOrange Bank and 1% Meridian Trade Bank. All other banks provide their services to less than 1% of the population.





The situation has remained largely unchanged from last year when Swedbank, SEB Banka and Citadele emerged as the most popular banks in a similar survey. In previous years, DNB Banka and Nordea were in fourth and fifth place, but their Baltic businesses have now been merged into a new bank, Luminor.





The survey was conducted in February 2019, interviewing more than 1,000 residents across Latvia.