Non-EU citizens: 4.4% of the EU population in 2018

BC, Riga, 15.03.2019.



The number of people residing in European Union (EU) Member States with citizenship of a non-member country on 1 January 2018 was 22.3 million, representing 4.4 % of the EU population. In addition, there were 17.6 million people living in one of the EU Member States on 1 January 2018 with the citizenship of another EU Member State. In most EU Member States, the majority of non-nationals were citizens of non-EU countries, informed Eurostat.