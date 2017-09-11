Analytics, Foreign trade , Latvia, Statistics
In January foreign trade turnover of Latvia was 0.1 % smaller than a year ago
and seasonally adjusted data show that, compared to January 2018, in
January 2019 the exports value at current prices went down by 1.8%, but
the imports value – up by 0.6%, whereas, compared to the previous month, the
exports value increased by 0.2%, but the imports value – reduced by 3.2%.
changes in exports in January 2019, compared to January 2018:
- exports of wood and articles of
wood up by EUR 49.5 mln or 31.2%,
- exports of prepared foodstuffs
up by EUR 7.8 mln or 10.6%,
- exports of machinery and
mechanical appliances; electrical equipment down by EUR 39.3 mln
or 20.1%,
- exports of basic metals and
articles of basic metals down by EUR 26.2 mln or 29.7%,
- exports of vegetable products
down by EUR 11.5 mln or 16.4%.
changes in imports in January 2019, compared to January 2018:
- imports of prepared foodstuffs
up by EUR 8.9 mln or 10.1%,
- imports of wood and articles of
wood up by EUR 7 mln or 16.9%,
- imports of mineral products
down by EUR 14.1 mln or 16.7%,
- imports of vehicles, aircraft,
vessels and associated transport equipment down by EUR 11.1 mln
or 10.9%,
- imports of machinery and
mechanical appliances; electrical equipment down by EUR 8.6 mln
or 3.2%.
In January,
the main export partners of Latvia in trade with EU countries were Lithuania
(16% of total exports), Estonia (12.2%), Germany (8.4%) and Sweden (7.8%),
whereas the main import partners were Lithuania (17.2% of total imports),
Germany (10.7%), Poland (9.4%) and Estonia (8.2%).
Russia was
the main partner in trade with third countries; its share in total Latvian
exports in January accounted for 7.1%, whereas in imports – for 7.3%.
In January 2019, compared to January 2018, share
of the European Union countries increased both in total exports and imports
value – by 4.5 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively.
Rise in share of CIS countries comprised 1.4 percentage points in exports
and 0.2 percentage points – in imports.
Foreign trade of Latvia in January 2019 by country group
(at current prices)
Exports
Imports
million EUR
% of
total
changes as %, compared to January 2018
million EUR
% of
total
changes as %, compared to January 2018
Total
962.5
100
-0.6
1 106.7
100
0.3
European Union countries
735.0
76.4
5.5
839.0
75.8
1.7
euro area countries
486.1
50.5
3.8
614.9
55.6
0.1
CIS countries
101.9
10.6
14.9
120.5
10.9
2.5
other countries
125.6
13.0
-31.4
147.2
13.3
-8.4
As exports value of goods in January 2019 exceeded
imports value of goods, foreign trade balance of Latvia was positive with 116
partner countries. It was negative in trade with 49 countries.
Rise of exports of wood and wood products; wood charcoal in
January 2019, as compared to January 2018, was affected by the
increase in exports of fuelwood of EUR 23 mln or 97.1%. But exports
of machinery and mechanical appliances reduced as exports of turbojets,
turbopropellers and other gas turbines dropped by EUR 41.1 mln or
98.9%.
thousand EUR
as % of
total
Changes as %, compared to
January 2018
December 2018
average of previous 12 months
Total
962 523
100
-0.6
2.0
-6.5
wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
208 088
21.6
31.3
23.3
11.3
electrical machinery and equipment
106 669
11.1
3.3
-0.1
2.0
vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
59 935
6.2
10.9
17.1
1.9
machinery and mechanical appliances
49 642
5.2
-46.3
-12.1
-40.1
beverages, spirits and vinegar
40 211
4.2
18.9
-26.6
-23.0
mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation
39 255
4.1
-13.0
7.4
-2.8
cereals
35 287
3.7
-6.9
13.7
19.8
pharmaceutical products
32 596
3.4
1.5
-12.3
-10.5
articles of iron and steel
30 092
3.1
-5.0
8.3
-11.9
plastics and articles thereof
28 015
2.9
16.9
18.0
2.5
Rise of imports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in January 2019, as compared to January 2018, was affected by the increase in imports of whiskey by EUR 3.8 mln or 58.9%. In turn, reduction in imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation was mostly influenced by decrease of imports of diesel oil by EUR 6 mln or 14.6%.
thousand EUR
as % of
total
Changes as %, compared to
January 2018
December 2018
average of previous 12 months
Total
1 106 743
100
0.3
-8.0
-14.2
electrical machinery and equipment
143 934
13.0
-3.3
18.2
9.5
machinery and mechanical appliances
116 368
10.5
-3.1
-19.8
-22.7
vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
86 706
7.8
-13.3
-19.8
-21.6
mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation
64 122
5.8
-19.5
-8.4
-45.2
iron and steel
54 898
5.0
0.4
7.5
-1.0
pharmaceutical products
48 566
4.4
3.5
17.3
-2.4
wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
48 493
4.4
16.7
12.5
-0.4
plastics and articles thereof
47 931
4.3
-1.0
15.8
-8.1
beverages, spirits and vinegar
35 001
3.2
18.7
-26.3
-28.6
articles of iron and steel
25 448
2.3
-7.9
-6.3
-18.7
