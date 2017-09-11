In January, exports growth continued in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2019, compared to January 2018, the exports of goods increased by 12% and imports by 2%. The growth in exports was broad‑based, the increase occurred in most commodity sections.

In January, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.16 bn euros and imports to Estonia to 1.28 bn euros. The trade deficit was 119 mln euros, which was 99 mln euros less than in the same period last year.





In January, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (16% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden and Latvia (both 10%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; wood and articles of wood and electrical equipment to Sweden; mineral products, and agricultural products and food preparations to Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up by 66 mln euros), Singapore (up by 30 mln euros) and Denmark (up by 18 mln euros). In exports to the USA, there was an increase in the exports of data communication equipment, and to Singapore and Denmark, in the exports of mineral products. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to the Netherlands (down by 34 mln euros), where less mineral products were dispatched.





The biggest share in exports was held by electrical equipment (17% of Estonia’s total exports), followed by mineral products (14%), and wood and articles of wood (11%). The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 37 million euros), electrical equipment (up by 25 mln euros), mechanical appliances and wood and articles of wood (both up by 19 mln euros).





The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 73% in January. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 11% and re-exports by 14%. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the biggest growth was in the exports of electrical equipment (data communication equipment, electrical cabinets), wood and articles of wood (wood pellets, glue-laminated timber, coniferous sawn timber) and mineral products (shale oil, electricity).





The main countries of consignment in January were Finland (12% of Estonia’s total imports), Lithuania (11%) and Germany (10%). Mineral products and electrical equipment were the main commodities imported from Finland, while from Lithuania, these were mineral products, and from Germany, transport equipment and mechanical appliances. Imports increased the most from Lithuania (up by 47 million euros) and China (up by 13 million euros). Mineral products were imported more from Lithuania and electrical equipment from China. Imports decreased the most from the Netherlands.





The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products (16% of Estonia’s total imports), electrical equipment (14%), and transport equipment (10%). The biggest increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 34 mln euros) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 11 mln euros).













Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2018–2019

Month Exports, million euros Imports, million euros Balance, million euros 2018 2019 change, % 2018 2019 change, % 2017 2018 January 1,035 1,156 12 1,253 1,275 2 -218 -119

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, January 2019

Country of destination, group of countries Exports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % Country of consignment, group of countries Imports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % TOTAL 1,156 100 12 TOTAL 1,275 100 2 EU-28 817 71 5 EU-28 987 77 1 Euro area 19 569 49 7 Euro area 19 711 56 0 Non-EU 339 29 31 Non-EU 289 23 4 1. Finland 190 16 9 1. Finland 157 12 -3 2. Sweden 121 10 -7 2. Lithuania 143 11 48 3. Latvia 114 10 16 3. Germany 131 10 0 4. USA 99 9 - 4. Sweden 119 9 8 5. Germany 86 7 21 5. Latvia 115 9 3 6. Lithuania 61 5 -4 6. Russia 91 7 7 7. Denmark 53 5 51 7. Poland 81 6 6 8. Russia 49 4 -7 8. China 64 5 24 9. Norway 42 4 3 9. Netherlands 50 4 -38 10. Singapore 31 3 - 10. Belarus 47 4 -1



Exports and imports by commodity section, January 2019

Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN) Exports Imports Balance, million euros million euros share, % change compared to same period of previous year, % million euros share, % change compared to same period of previous year, % TOTAL 1,156 100 12 1,275 100 2 -119 Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV) 86 7 3 118 9 -2 -32 Mineral products (V) 157 14 31 204 16 20 -47 Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI) 62 5 32 116 9 11 -54 Articles of plastics and rubber (VII) 35 3 5 67 5 6 -32 Wood and articles of wood (IX) 132 11 17 42 3 2 90 Paper and articles thereof (X) 31 3 0 22 2 0 9 Textiles and textile articles (XI) 33 3 -1 57 5 3 -25 Base metals and articles of base metal (XV) 89 8 13 112 9 3 -23 Mechanical appliances (84) 101 9 24 120 9 -4 -19 Electrical equipment (85) 197 17 15 180 14 -7 16 Transport equipment (XVII) 68 6 -4 124 10 -8 -56 Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII) 34 3 -13 31 2 -5 3 Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX) 93 8 0 32 3 5 62 Other 38 3 -2 51 4 -4 -13





In January 2019, compared to January 2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 5% and the import volume index stayed at the same level.