Latvian consumer prices rise 0.1% in February

Compared to 2015, in February 2019 consumer prices were 7.0% higher. Prices of goods increased by 5.7% and prices of services by 10.2%.

Compared to February 2018, in February 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurant and hotel services, as well as prices in recreation and culture group.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.0%. Prices of fresh vegetables (rise of 13.5%) and potatoes (increase of 23.9%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. Increase was also recorded in prices of bread (of 8.6%), bakery products (5.3%), flours and other cereals (7.5%), and meat preparations (4.9%). Reduction, in turn, was registered in prices of fresh fruit (of 8.3%), coffee (6.8%), eggs (7.5%), milk (5.4%), milk products (2.7%), butter (7.2%), sugar (10.0%), and curd (4.6%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 8.4%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 7.3%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products rose on average by 10.2%.





During the year, prices of goods and services related to housing went up by 6.2%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, solid fuels, water supply, refuse collection, heat energy, rentals for housing, and prices of sewage collection.





During the year, prices within the group of recreation and culture increased by 2.5%. Upturn was recorded in television subscription fee, prices of pet food, recreation and sports services, as well as flowers.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.2%. The rise was mainly affected by catering services – the average level of prices of restaurant and café services increased by 4.4%, of canteen services by 4.4%, and of fast food services by 3.8%.





Among other commodity groups, the most significant growth was recorded in prices of garments, diesel, household cleaning and maintenance products, dental services, as well as telecommunication services. In its turn, the average level of petrol prices reduced.





Price changes by commodity group

(as per cent)





Commodity group Price changes in February 2019, compared to February 2018 December 2018 January 2019 Total 2.9 0.5 0.1 food 1.0 0.7 0.1 alcohol, tobacco 8.4 3.5 0.5 clothing, footwear 2.1 -8.0 0.2 housing 6.2 3.0 -0.4 furnishings 2.3 1.9 0.0 health 2.0 0.7 -0.1 transport 0.5 -1.9 0.3 communication 1.8 0.8 0.0 recreation, culture 2.5 1.7 1.0 education 2.9 0.0 0.0 restaurants, hotels 4.2 0.2 0.1 miscellaneous 1.5 1.0 -1.1



