Wednesday, 06.03.2019
Volume of retail trade up by 1.3% in euro area
In January 2019 compared with January 2018, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.5% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.7% for non-food products, by 1.6% for automotive fuel and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 1.5% for non-food products, by 1.2% for automotive fuel, and by 0.8% for foods, drinks and tobacco.
Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, the volume of retail trade increased by 4.3% for automotive fuels, by 2.2% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 1.7% for non-food products. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 4.4% for automotive fuel, by 2.4% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 2.3% for non-food products.
