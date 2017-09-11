Volume of retail trade up by 1.3% in euro area

BC, Riga, 06.03.2019.



In January 2019 compared with December 2018, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 1.3% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.1% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December, the retail trade volume decreased by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28, informed Eurostat.

In January 2019 compared with January 2018, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.5% in the EU28.







Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.7% for non-food products, by 1.6% for automotive fuel and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 1.5% for non-food products, by 1.2% for automotive fuel, and by 0.8% for foods, drinks and tobacco.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Germany and Malta (both +3.3%), as well as in Estonia and Romania (both +1.9%). Decreases were observed in Finland (-2.1%), Slovenia (-1.0%), Denmark and Austria (both -0.7%), and Belgium (-0.4%).

