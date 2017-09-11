The producer price index in Estonia increased in January

According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2019, the change in the producer price index of industrial output was 0.6% compared to December 2018 and 0.3% compared to January 2018.

In January, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity supply, in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of fuel oils, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products.





Compared to January 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of food and metal products, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, January 2019

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 December 2018 – January 2019, % January 2018 – January 2019, % TOTAL 0.6 0.3 Manufacturing 0.3 -2.2 Mining and quarrying 4.2 3.4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 2.6 31.5 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.0





In January 2019, the export price index changed by 0.0% compared to December 2018 and by -1.8% compared to January 2018.





In January, compared to the previous month, the prices of wearing apparel, petroleum products and beverages decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electrical equipment and rubber and plastic products increased.





In January 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.4% compared to December 2018 and increased by 0.7% compared to January 2018.





In January, compared to the previous month, the prices of leather products and footwear, petroleum products and building materials decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, forest and agricultural products increased.