In January, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.2%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to January 2018, in January 2019 the total retail trade turnover rose by 1.2%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 2.3%, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.5%, while turnover of retail trade in food products reduced by 0.7%.

Compared to January 2018, the most significant turnover growth within non-food product group was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 27.6%), retail sale of electrical household appliances (15.2%), as well as retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (9%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 19.9%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 3.7% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to December, in January the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products dropped by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 1.2%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 2.4%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 7.2%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (5.3%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 8.7%).





Compared to December, in January the total retail trade turnover of enterprises at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) declined by 17.5%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)



