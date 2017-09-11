Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.03.2019, 16:57
In January, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.2%
Compared to January 2018, the most significant turnover growth within non-food product group was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 27.6%), retail sale of electrical household appliances (15.2%), as well as retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (9%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 19.9%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 3.7% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to December, in January the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products dropped by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 1.2%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 2.4%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 7.2%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (5.3%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 8.7%).
Compared to December, in January the total retail trade turnover of enterprises at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) declined by 17.5%.
Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
January 2019 (%), compared to
DEC 2018 (seasonally adjusted)
JAN 2018 (calendar adjusted)
Retail trade – total
100.7
101.2
retail sale of food products
99.3
99.3
retail sale of non-food products, total
101.5
102.3
retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating
99.6
127.6
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
105.3
107.4
retail sale of electrical household appliances
107.2
115.2
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
100.8
104.1
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
100.9
97.4
retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods
101.2
109.0
retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
101.4
99.9
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
91.3
80.1
retail sale via stalls and markets
102.4
104.1
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
102.6
107.0
retail sale of automotive fuel
102.4
102.5
