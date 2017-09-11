Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

In January, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.2%

Matīss Žuravļevs, Trade and Services Statistics Section, 01.03.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to January 2018, in January 2019 the total retail trade turnover rose by 1.2%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 2.3%, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.5%, while turnover of retail trade in food products reduced by 0.7%.

Compared to January 2018, the most significant turnover growth within non-food product group was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 27.6%), retail sale of electrical household appliances (15.2%), as well as retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (9%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 19.9%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 3.7% (not taking into account the calendar influence).




Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)


 

January 2019 (%), compared to

DEC 2018 (seasonally adjusted)

JAN 2018 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

100.7

101.2

retail sale of food products

99.3

99.3

retail sale of non-food products, total

101.5

102.3

retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating

99.6

127.6

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

105.3

107.4

retail sale of electrical household appliances

107.2

115.2

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

100.8

104.1

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

100.9

97.4

retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods

101.2

109.0

retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles

101.4

99.9

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

91.3

80.1

retail sale via stalls and markets

102.4

104.1

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

102.6

107.0

retail sale of automotive fuel

102.4

102.5




