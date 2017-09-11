Analytics, Demography, Estonia, Pensioners, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 25.02.2019, 20:14
Avg old-age pension grew 8.7% in Estonia in 2018
BC, Tallinn, 25.02.2019.Print version
The average old-age pension in Estonia was 440.7 euros a month in 2018, 8.7 % bigger than in 2017, Statistics Estonia said Monday.
In the final quarter of the year the average old-age pension
totaled 447.2 euros, 0.1% less than in the third quarter but 9.3% more than in
the final quarter of 2017.
The average size of pension, including pensions other than
the old-age pension, grew 13.3% on year to 414.1 euros in 2017. In the fourth
quarter of the year the average pension totaled 429 euros, up by 1% on
quarter and 13.2% bigger than in the final quarter of 2017.
Other articles:
- 25.02.2019 The market for loans to private clients is showing signs of calming
- 25.02.2019 Postimees: Businesses linked to ex-minister Seppik transferred millions to shell companies
- 25.02.2019 И ты, Swedbank!
- 25.02.2019 Выработка электроэнергии в Латвии снизилась на 32% в январе
- 25.02.2019 ЦСУ хочет получить доступ к мобильным данным о частной жизни латвийцев
- 25.02.2019 In 2018, construction volume increased
- 25.02.2019 Автобусами Lux Express из Санкт-Петербурга в Эстонию перевезено на 14% больше пассажиров в 2018 году
- 25.02.2019 Kersti Kaljulaid: Dream of better Estonia connects all of us
- 22.02.2019 ЕвроХим перенес запуск аммиачного терминала в Силламяэ
- 22.02.2019 Эстонский стартап Precision Navigation Systems стал лучшим на TechChill