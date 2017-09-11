Avg old-age pension grew 8.7% in Estonia in 2018

The average old-age pension in Estonia was 440.7 euros a month in 2018, 8.7 % bigger than in 2017, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

In the final quarter of the year the average old-age pension totaled 447.2 euros, 0.1% less than in the third quarter but 9.3% more than in the final quarter of 2017.





The average size of pension, including pensions other than the old-age pension, grew 13.3% on year to 414.1 euros in 2017. In the fourth quarter of the year the average pension totaled 429 euros, up by 1% on quarter and 13.2% bigger than in the final quarter of 2017.