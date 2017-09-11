In 2018, construction volume increased

According to the preliminary data of Statistics Estonia, in 2018, the total production of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and in foreign countries amounted to three billion euros, which was 18% more than in 2017. Taking into account only Estonian construction market, construction volume increased 21%.

Construction volume increased for the third consecutive year. Also the level of 2007, which was so far the best year for the construction market, was exceeded last year. The production value of building construction was 2 bn euros and the production of civil engineering works totalled one billion euros. Compared to 2017, the volume of building construction increased 18% and the volume of civil engineering nearly a fifth.





Building construction contributed the most to the growth of the domestic construction market. Compared to 2017, construction volume increased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction work. The growth was supported also by civil engineering.





The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased 13% compared to 2017, mainly on account of smaller volume of building construction. Construction volumes in foreign countries accounted for 6% of the total volume of construction in 2018.





New dwelling construction continued its growth trend for the seventh year. According to the data of the Register of Construction Works, in 2018, the number of dwelling completions was 6,472, which is 582 dwellings more than the year before. As in previous years, the majority of completed dwellings were situated in Tallinn, followed by the rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn, and in Tartu county. The majority of completed dwellings had two or four rooms. The floor area of completed dwellings was 90 square metres on average.





Although the number of building permits issued for the construction of dwellings began to decrease in 2018, there is still demand for new high-quality dwellings in a good location. In 2018, building permits were granted for the construction of 6,990 dwellings, which is a tenth less than in 2017. The most popular type of residential building was a block of flats.





In 2018, the number of completed non-residential buildings was 1,000, with a useful floor area of 1.1 bn square metres – these were primarily new industrial and trade premises and offices. Compared to 2017, the useful floor area as well as the cubic capacity of completed non-residential buildings increased.









Construction volume increased for the third consecutive year. Also the level of 2007, which was so far the best year for the construction market, was exceeded last year. The production value of building construction was two billion euros and the production of civil engineering works totalled one bn euros. Compared to 2017, the volume of building construction increased 18% and the volume of civil engineering nearly a fifth.

Building construction contributed the most to the growth of the domestic construction market. Compared to 2017, construction volume increased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction work. The growth was supported also by civil engineering.

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased 13% compared to 2017, mainly on account of smaller volume of building construction. Construction volumes in foreign countries accounted for 6% of the total volume of construction in 2018.

New dwelling construction continued its growth trend for the seventh year. According to the data of the Register of Construction Works, in 2018, the number of dwelling completions was 6,472, which is 582 dwellings more than the year before. As in previous years, the majority of completed dwellings were situated in Tallinn, followed by the rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn, and in Tartu county. The majority of completed dwellings had two or four rooms. The floor area of completed dwellings was 90 square metres on average.

Although the number of building permits issued for the construction of dwellings began to decrease in 2018, there is still demand for new high-quality dwellings in a good location. In 2018, building permits were granted for the construction of 6,990 dwellings, which is a tenth less than in 2017. The most popular type of residential building was a block of flats.

In 2018, the number of completed non-residential buildings was 1,000, with a useful floor area of 1.1 bn square metres – these were primarily new industrial and trade premises and offices. Compared to 2017, the useful floor area as well as the cubic capacity of completed non-residential buildings increased.

In the 4th quarter of 2018, the production value of construction amounted to 782 million euros, which was 13% more than in the 4th quarter of 2017. The volumes of building construction as well as civil engineering increased. In the 4th quarter of 2018, the production value of construction amounted to 782 million euros, which was 13% more than in the 4th quarter of 2017. The volumes of building construction as well as civil engineering increased.





















In the 4th quarter of 2018, the production value of construction amounted to 782 million euros, which was 13% more than in the 4th quarter of 2017. The volumes of building construction as well as civil engineering increased.