Producer prices in Latvian industry increase 4.6% in January y-o-year

Producer price changes in January 2019

(as %)

In January 2019, compared to January 2018, the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry rose by 4.6%. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 6.4% and that of exported products – by 2.9%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 3.4% and of products exported to non-euro area countries by – 2.5%.





Trade and manufacture of electricity, steam supply, as well as manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most notable upward effect.







