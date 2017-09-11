Analytics
Producer prices in Latvian industry increase 4.6% in January y-o-year
Over the month, producer price changes were mainly influenced by the rise in prices of waste collection, treatment and disposal activities, as well as of manufacture of selected food products. Gas and steam supply, as well as manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, in turn, had downward effect.
Producer price changes in January 2019
(as %)
Weights
Price changes in January 2019 compared to
December 2018
January 2018
Industrial production – total
100.0
0.1
4.6
Mining and quarrying
2.6
0.8
4.6
Manufacturing
77.4
0.1
3.4
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
16.1
-1.2
8.2
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
3.9
5.1
11.8
Products sold on the domestic market
100.0
0.4
6.4
Mining and quarrying
1.9
1.0
2.5
Manufacturing
57.2
0.6
4.5
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
33.9
-1.2
8.2
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
7.0
6.0
13.6
Exported products
100.0
-0.2
2.9
Mining and quarrying
3.2
0.7
5.7
Manufacturing
95.7
-0.2
2.8
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
1.1
-0.1
1.6
In January 2019, compared to January 2018, the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry rose by 4.6%. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 6.4% and that of exported products – by 2.9%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 3.4% and of products exported to non-euro area countries by – 2.5%.
Trade and manufacture of electricity, steam supply, as well as manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most notable upward effect.
