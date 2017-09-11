Number of foreign visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 8.2%

Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 2.81 million visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in 2017, which is 9.0 % more than during 2017. Compared to the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 8.4%, reaching 5.37 million. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights.

In 2018, 1.93 mln foreign visitors were hosted, which is 8.2% more than previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 9.9%, reaching 3.74 mln. The majority of visitors came from Russia (259.0 thousand), Germany (225.9 thousand), Lithuania (190.9 thousand), Estonia (169.7 thousand), Finland (114.6 thousand) and the United Kingdom (108.3 thousand).





In 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Ukraine (32.8%), Japan (20.2%), Poland (18.8%), France (16.5%), Denmark (15.8%) and Netherlands (15.2%). There was a decrease in the number of foreign visitors from Norway (of 5.6%).





Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 23.4% or 658.0 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (13.5%), Lithuania (9.9%), Estonia (8.8%) and Belarus (2.0%).

Out of all foreign visitors, majority (77.1%) stayed in Riga, 8.5% – in Jūrmala, 1.8% – in Liepāja, 1.6% – in Sigulda county and 1.4% – in Daugavpils.













In 2018, 883.4 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 10.7% more than in 2017, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 5.3%, constituting 1.63 mln.





Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (26.3% of visitors), Jūrmala (9.2%), Liepāja (7.4%), Daugavpils (4.2%), Ventspils (2.7%) and Sigulda county (2.6%).





Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments





2018 2017 Changes, % (2018 compared to 2017) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent TOTAL 2 808 808 5 368 739 2 577 338 4 950 929 9.0 8.4 Latvian residents 883 411 1 625 773 798 365 1 544 402 10.7 5.3 Foreign residents 1 925 397 3 742 966 1 778 973 3 406 527 8.2 9.9 Russia 259 028 537 560 241 435 500 631 7.3 7.4 Germany 225 927 422 112 207 836 391 172 8.7 7.9 Lithuania 190 931 318 396 181 258 301 727 5.3 5.5 Estonia 169 666 253 055 161 212 233 865 5.2 8.2 Finland 114 584 208 000 114 899 209 393 -0.3 -0.7 United Kingdom 108 271 216 350 95 357 186 509 13.5 16.0 Sweden 79 668 165 588 76 459 151 896 4.2 9.0 Norway 66 733 140 508 70 706 144 589 -5.6 -2.8 Poland 60 328 96 539 50 769 79 626 18.8 21.2 USA 49 290 106 934 44 760 91 755 10.1 16.5 Italy 48 301 88 513 45 909 83 349 5.2 6.2 France 45 989 89 459 39 482 72 471 16.5 23.4 Spain 39 801 72 786 35 193 63 767 13.1 14.1 Ukraine 39 256 73 661 29 571 57 734 32.8 27.6 Belarus 38 373 113 008 36 647 105 896 4.7 6.7 Netherlands 32 341 62 359 28 071 53 571 15.2 16.4 Denmark 31 036 59 811 26 792 51 430 15.8 16.3 Japan 29 534 39 949 24 576 33 103 20.2 20.7 Canada 26 850 42 713 25 125 35 979 6.9 18.7 Switzerland 22 788 44 236 20 982 39 202 8.6 12.8 China 22 738 39 589 22 774 37 774 -0.2 4.8 Israel 20 268 48 203 18 843 48 326 7.6 -0.3





Over the 4th quarter of 2018, 555.4 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 6.5% more than during the 4th quarter of the previous year. Visitors spent 1.1 mln nights which, compared to the same period of the previous year, is increase of 10.4%. The number of foreign visitors rose by 4.3%, amounting to 376.2 thousand.