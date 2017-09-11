Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 15.02.2019, 22:56
Number of foreign visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 8.2%
In 2018, 1.93 mln foreign visitors were hosted, which is 8.2% more than previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 9.9%, reaching 3.74 mln. The majority of visitors came from Russia (259.0 thousand), Germany (225.9 thousand), Lithuania (190.9 thousand), Estonia (169.7 thousand), Finland (114.6 thousand) and the United Kingdom (108.3 thousand).
In 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Ukraine (32.8%), Japan (20.2%), Poland (18.8%), France (16.5%), Denmark (15.8%) and Netherlands (15.2%). There was a decrease in the number of foreign visitors from Norway (of 5.6%).
Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 23.4% or 658.0 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (13.5%), Lithuania (9.9%), Estonia (8.8%) and Belarus (2.0%).
Out of all foreign visitors, majority (77.1%) stayed in Riga, 8.5% – in Jūrmala, 1.8% – in Liepāja, 1.6% – in Sigulda county and 1.4% – in Daugavpils.
In 2018, 883.4 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 10.7% more than in 2017, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 5.3%, constituting 1.63 mln.
Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (26.3% of visitors), Jūrmala (9.2%), Liepāja (7.4%), Daugavpils (4.2%), Ventspils (2.7%) and Sigulda county (2.6%).
Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments
2018
2017
Changes, % (2018 compared to 2017)
Visitors hosted
Nights spent
Visitors hosted
Nights spent
Visitors hosted
Nights spent
TOTAL
2 808 808
5 368 739
2 577 338
4 950 929
9.0
8.4
Latvian residents
883 411
1 625 773
798 365
1 544 402
10.7
5.3
Foreign residents
1 925 397
3 742 966
1 778 973
3 406 527
8.2
9.9
Russia
259 028
537 560
241 435
500 631
7.3
7.4
Germany
225 927
422 112
207 836
391 172
8.7
7.9
Lithuania
190 931
318 396
181 258
301 727
5.3
5.5
Estonia
169 666
253 055
161 212
233 865
5.2
8.2
Finland
114 584
208 000
114 899
209 393
-0.3
-0.7
United Kingdom
108 271
216 350
95 357
186 509
13.5
16.0
Sweden
79 668
165 588
76 459
151 896
4.2
9.0
Norway
66 733
140 508
70 706
144 589
-5.6
-2.8
Poland
60 328
96 539
50 769
79 626
18.8
21.2
USA
49 290
106 934
44 760
91 755
10.1
16.5
Italy
48 301
88 513
45 909
83 349
5.2
6.2
France
45 989
89 459
39 482
72 471
16.5
23.4
Spain
39 801
72 786
35 193
63 767
13.1
14.1
Ukraine
39 256
73 661
29 571
57 734
32.8
27.6
Belarus
38 373
113 008
36 647
105 896
4.7
6.7
Netherlands
32 341
62 359
28 071
53 571
15.2
16.4
Denmark
31 036
59 811
26 792
51 430
15.8
16.3
Japan
29 534
39 949
24 576
33 103
20.2
20.7
Canada
26 850
42 713
25 125
35 979
6.9
18.7
Switzerland
22 788
44 236
20 982
39 202
8.6
12.8
China
22 738
39 589
22 774
37 774
-0.2
4.8
Israel
20 268
48 203
18 843
48 326
7.6
-0.3
Over the 4th quarter of 2018, 555.4 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 6.5% more than during the 4th quarter of the previous year. Visitors spent 1.1 mln nights which, compared to the same period of the previous year, is increase of 10.4%. The number of foreign visitors rose by 4.3%, amounting to 376.2 thousand.
