Number of foreign visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 8.2%

Ilze Ķerus, Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 15.02.2019.Print version
Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 2.81 million visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in 2017, which is 9.0 % more than during 2017. Compared to the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 8.4%, reaching 5.37 million. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights.

In 2018, 1.93 mln foreign visitors were hosted, which is 8.2% more than previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 9.9%, reaching 3.74 mln. The majority of visitors came from Russia (259.0 thousand), Germany (225.9 thousand), Lithuania (190.9 thousand), Estonia (169.7 thousand), Finland (114.6 thousand) and the United Kingdom (108.3 thousand).


In 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Ukraine (32.8%), Japan (20.2%), Poland (18.8%), France (16.5%), Denmark (15.8%) and Netherlands (15.2%).  There was a decrease in the number of foreign visitors from Norway (of 5.6%).


Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 23.4% or 658.0 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (13.5%), Lithuania (9.9%), Estonia (8.8%) and Belarus (2.0%).

Out of all foreign visitors, majority (77.1%) stayed in Riga, 8.5% – in Jūrmala, 1.8% – in Liepāja, 1.6% – in Sigulda county and 1.4% – in Daugavpils.




In 2018, 883.4 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 10.7% more than in 2017, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 5.3%, constituting 1.63 mln.


Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (26.3% of visitors), Jūrmala (9.2%), Liepāja (7.4%), Daugavpils (4.2%), Ventspils (2.7%) and Sigulda county (2.6%).


Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments


 

2018

2017

Changes, % (2018 compared to 2017)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

TOTAL

2 808 808

5 368 739

2 577 338

4 950 929

9.0

8.4

Latvian residents

883 411

1 625 773

798 365

1 544 402

10.7

5.3

Foreign residents

1 925 397

3 742 966

1 778 973

3 406 527

8.2

9.9

Russia

259 028

537 560

241 435

500 631

7.3

7.4

Germany

225 927

422 112

207 836

391 172

8.7

7.9

Lithuania

190 931

318 396

181 258

301 727

5.3

5.5

Estonia

169 666

253 055

161 212

233 865

5.2

8.2

Finland

114 584

208 000

114 899

209 393

-0.3

-0.7

United Kingdom

108 271

216 350

95 357

186 509

13.5

16.0

Sweden

79 668

165 588

76 459

151 896

4.2

9.0

Norway

66 733

140 508

70 706

144 589

-5.6

-2.8

Poland

60 328

96 539

50 769

79 626

18.8

21.2

USA

49 290

106 934

44 760

91 755

10.1

16.5

Italy

48 301

88 513

45 909

83 349

5.2

6.2

France

45 989

89 459

39 482

72 471

16.5

23.4

Spain

39 801

72 786

35 193

63 767

13.1

14.1

Ukraine

39 256

73 661

29 571

57 734

32.8

27.6

Belarus

38 373

113 008

36 647

105 896

4.7

6.7

Netherlands

32 341

62 359

28 071

53 571

15.2

16.4

Denmark

31 036

59 811

26 792

51 430

15.8

16.3

Japan

29 534

39 949

24 576

33 103

20.2

20.7

Canada

26 850

42 713

25 125

35 979

6.9

18.7

Switzerland

22 788

44 236

20 982

39 202

8.6

12.8

China

22 738

39 589

22 774

37 774

-0.2

4.8

Israel

20 268

48 203

18 843

48 326

7.6

-0.3


Over the 4th quarter of 2018, 555.4 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 6.5% more than during the 4th quarter of the previous year. Visitors spent 1.1 mln nights which, compared to the same period of the previous year, is increase of 10.4%. The number of foreign visitors rose by 4.3%, amounting to 376.2 thousand.




