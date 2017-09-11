The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6%, in Q4 2018

n IV quarter 2018, the unemployment rate stood at 6%. The male unemployment rate stood at 6.4, female – 5.5%. In IV quarter 2018, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 11.1%; and over a quarter, it increased by 1.2 percentage points.

In 2018, the unemployment rate stood at 6.2% and was by 0.9 percentage points lower than in 2017. The male unemployment rate stood at 6.9%, female – 5.5%. Over a year, the male unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points, that of female – 0.2 percentage points. In 2018, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 11.4% and, against 2017, it decreased by 1.9 percentage points. In 2018, the long-term unemployment rate stood at 2% and, against 2017, it decreased by 0.7 percentage points.





Fig. 1. Unemployment rate, 2012–2018

In 2018, there were 91 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom, 12.6 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a year, the number of the unemployed decreased by 12.1 thousand, of whom aged 15–24 – by 2.4 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed was 29.8 thousand, or 32.7% of the total number of the unemployed, which is by 8.9 thousand less than in 2017.

Table 1. The unemployed

Thousand

2017 2018 2018 I quarter II quarter III quarter IV quarter Total 103.1 91.0 103.9 86.0 86.7 87.4 males 61.3 50.5 62.5 47.4 45.3 46.7 females 41.8 40.5 41.4 38.5 41.4 40.7 Youth (persons aged 15–24) 15.0 12.6 15.0 11.5 11.9 11.8

Table 2. The unemployed by duration of unemployment

Thousand