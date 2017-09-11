Analytics, Labour-market, Lithuania, Statistics
The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6%, in Q4 2018
- In IV quarter 2018, there were 87.4 thousand unemployed persons, which means that, against III quarter 2018, the number of the unemployed increased by 0.7 thousand. Over a quarter, the number of long-term unemployed persons decreased by 3.3 thousand and totalled 25.6 thousand. In IV quarter 2018, the number of unemployed persons aged 15–24 was 11.8 thousand.
- In IV quarter 2018, there were 1 million 376 thousand employed persons, their number, against III quarter 2018, decreased by 3.7 thousand.
- Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 remained almost unchanged and stood at 72.9%. The male employment rate was by 1.4 percentage points higher than that of female (73.6% and 72.2% respectively). Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 increased by 2.2 percentage point and, in IV quarter 2018, stood at 69.3%. In IV quarter 2018, the youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 32 per cent; over a quarter, it decreased by 3.9 percentage point.
In 2018, the unemployment rate stood at 6.2%
- In 2018, the unemployment rate stood at 6.2% and was by 0.9 percentage points lower than in 2017. The male unemployment rate stood at 6.9%, female – 5.5%. Over a year, the male unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points, that of female – 0.2 percentage points. In 2018, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 11.4% and, against 2017, it decreased by 1.9 percentage points. In 2018, the long-term unemployment rate stood at 2% and, against 2017, it decreased by 0.7 percentage points.
Fig. 1. Unemployment rate, 2012–2018
%
In 2018, there were 91 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom, 12.6 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a year, the number of the unemployed decreased by 12.1 thousand, of whom aged 15–24 – by 2.4 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed was 29.8 thousand, or 32.7% of the total number of the unemployed, which is by 8.9 thousand less than in 2017.
Table 1. The unemployed
Thousand
2017
2018
2018
I quarter
II quarter
III quarter
IV quarter
Total
103.1
91.0
103.9
86.0
86.7
87.4
males
61.3
50.5
62.5
47.4
45.3
46.7
females
41.8
40.5
41.4
38.5
41.4
40.7
Youth (persons aged 15–24)
15.0
12.6
15.0
11.5
11.9
11.8
Table 2. The unemployed by duration of unemployment
Thousand
2017
2018
2018
I quarter
II quarter
III quarter
IV quarter
Total
103.1
91.0
103.9
86.0
886.7
87.4
Under one moth
12.1
10.5
10.5
10.1
112.4
8.9
1–5 months
34.9
32.8
36.9
28.3
229.8
36.1
6–11 months
17.4
18.0
20.8
18.5
15.7
16.8
12 months and more (long-term unemployed)
38.7
29.8
35.8
229.0
228.8
25.6
