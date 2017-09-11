Analytics, Education and Science, Latvia, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:22

Latvia and Lithuania in TOP 5 EU Member States, the majority of scientists and engineers were women

BC, Riga, 12.02.2019.Print version
In 2017, of almost 18 million scientists and engineers in the EU, 59% were men and 41% women, infotmed Eurostat.

Men were particularly overrepresented in high and medium-high technology manufacturing (83% of scientists and engineers in such manufacturing were male), while the gender ratio in the services sector was more balanced (55% male and 45% female).




However, in five EU Member States, the majority of scientists and engineers were women: Lithuania (57% female), Bulgaria and Latvia (both 53%), Portugal (51%) and Denmark (just over 50%).


Less than one third of scientists and engineers were women in Hungary and Luxembourg (both 25%), Finland (29%), and Germany (33%).








Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 