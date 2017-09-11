Analytics, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
In 2017, primary energy consumption fell most in Estonia in EU
The EU has committed itself to binding energy efficiency target of reducing energy consumption by 20% by 2020. The primary energy consumption should amount to no more than 1 483 Mtoe and final energy consumption to no more than 1 086 Mtoe in 2020. The revised Energy Efficiency Directive provides for a new energy efficiency target for 2030: a primary energy consumption of no more than 1 273 Mtoe and a final energy consumption of no more than 956 Mtoe (equivalent to a reduction of 32.5%).
Primary energy consumption fell most in Estonia, rose most in Malta over last year
In 2017, primary energy consumption fell compared to the previous year in eight Member States: Estonia (-4.2%, 5.6 Mtoe in 2017), the United Kingdom (-1.6%, 177.0 Mtoe), Ireland (-1.4%, 14.4 Mtoe), Sweden (-1.6%, 46.1 Mtoe), Finland(-1.2%, 31.7 Mtoe), the Netherlands (-0.5%, 64.5 Mtoe), France (-0.3%, 239.5 Mtoe) and Belgium (-0.3%, 49.1 Mtoe). The highest increase was recorded in Malta (+12.9%, 0.8 Mtoe in 2017), followed by Romania (+5.8%, 32.4 Mtoe), Spain (+5.4%, 125.6 Mtoe) and Slovakia (+5.1%, 16.1 Mtoe).
Final energy consumption decreased most in Belgium, increased most in Slovakia in 2017
In 2017, final energy consumption fell compared to 2016 in only four Member States: Belgium (-1.2%, 36.0 Mtoe in 2017), the United Kingdom (-0.8%, 133.3 Mtoe), Italy (-0.6%, 115.2 Mtoe) and Slovenia (-0.3%, 4.9 Mtoe). The highest increases were recorded in Slovakia (+7.0%, 11.1 Mtoe in 2017), Malta (+6.7%, 0.6 Mtoe) and Poland (+6.5%, 71.0 Mtoe).
