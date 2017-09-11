In 2017, primary energy consumption fell most in Estonia in EU

In 2017, energy consumption in the European Union (EU) continued to increase for the third consecutive year, thus moving away from the energy efficiency targets. Primary energy consumption amounted to 1 561 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe), while final energy consumption reached 1 222 Mtoe. Compared with last year, both levels increased by around 1%, informed Eurostat.

The EU has committed itself to binding energy efficiency target of reducing energy consumption by 20% by 2020. The primary energy consumption should amount to no more than 1 483 Mtoe and final energy consumption to no more than 1 086 Mtoe in 2020. The revised Energy Efficiency Directive provides for a new energy efficiency target for 2030: a primary energy consumption of no more than 1 273 Mtoe and a final energy consumption of no more than 956 Mtoe (equivalent to a reduction of 32.5%).





In 2017, primary energy consumption in the EU was 5.3% above the efficiency target for 2020. Since 1990, the first year for which data are available, consumption has fallen by 0.4%. However, over the years, the primary energy consumption has fluctuated greatly. It peaked in 2006 (1 729 Mtoe representing a 16.6% gap from the 2020 target), while a record low was reached in 2014 (1 511 Mtoe representing a 1.9% gap from the 2020 target). Over the last three years the consumption rose again, to 1 537 Mtoe in 2015, 1 547 Mtoe in 2016 and 1 561 Mtoe in 2017.













These figures are issued by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, and are complemented by an article on energy saving in the EU. In 2017, final energy consumption in the EU was 3.3% above the efficiency target for 2020. Final energy consumption in the EU peaked in 2006 (1 195 Mtoe) and decreased by 0.6% p.a. between 2006 and 2017 (1 122 Mtoe). Since the beginning of the new millennium, the lowest level of final energy consumption was recorded in 2014 (1 065 Mtoe, 1.9% below the 2020 target). In the last three years, it has increased again to 1 088 Mtoe in 2015, 1 110 Mtoe in 2016, and 1 122 Mtoe in 2017.







