More than 95% of children in the EU considered to be in good or very good health

BC, Riga, 08.02.2019.



In 2017, more than 95% of children in the European Union (EU) were considered to be in good or very good general health. This percentage changes only slightly by age group, from 96.5% for those aged under five, to 95.9% for those aged five to nine and 95.2% for those aged ten to fifteen. The percentage of children whose general health was considered to be bad or very bad was under 1% for all age groups, reported Eurostat.

Less than 5% of children in the EU in 2017 were considered to have limitations in activities due to health problems: 3.7% with moderate limitations and 1.2% with severe limitations. The proportion facing each category of limitations in activity increases with age. Among those aged under five, 2.2% had moderate and 0.6% had severe limitations in activities, while for those aged five to nine the proportions were 4.1% and 1.2% respectively and 4.4% and 1.6% for those aged ten to fifteen. These data on children’s health in the EU (reported by a household member) are issued by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. They are taken from the 2017 EU-Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) ad-hoc module on health and children’s health.







More than 99% of children under five in good health in Bulgaria, Malta, Romania and Italy In 2017, the percentage of children aged under five considered to be in good or very good health ranged from 92.4% in Estonia to more than 99% in Bulgaria, Malta, Romania and Italy.

Among children aged five to nine, the proportion of those considered to be in good or very good health was lowest in Portugal (89.3%) and Latvia (91.2%) and highest in Romania (99.8%), Cyprus (98.9%), Italy (98.8%) and Greece (98.7%).

Among those aged ten to fifteen, the percentage considered to be in good or very good health varied from below 90% in Latvia (88.0%), Portugal (88.7%) and Estonia (89.6%) to above 98% in Romania (99.1%), Italy (98.4%) and Bulgaria (98.2%).

