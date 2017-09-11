Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Health, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 08.02.2019, 08:27
More than 95% of children in the EU considered to be in good or very good health
Less than 5% of children in the EU in 2017 were considered to have limitations in activities due to health problems: 3.7% with moderate limitations and 1.2% with severe limitations. The proportion facing each category of limitations in activity increases with age. Among those aged under five, 2.2% had moderate and 0.6% had severe limitations in activities, while for those aged five to nine the proportions were 4.1% and 1.2% respectively and 4.4% and 1.6% for those aged ten to fifteen. These data on children’s health in the EU (reported by a household member) are issued by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. They are taken from the 2017 EU-Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) ad-hoc module on health and children’s health.
More than 99% of children under five in good health in Bulgaria, Malta, Romania and Italy
In 2017, the percentage of children aged under five considered to be in good or very good health ranged from 92.4% in Estonia to more than 99% in Bulgaria, Malta, Romania and Italy.
In nearly all Member States, less than 1% of children under five have severe limitations in activity due to health problems
In 2017, among children aged under five, the percentage considered to have severe limitations in activity due to health problems was under 1% in all Member States except the United Kingdom (1.1%), Belgium (1.4%), Finland (1.5%) and Austria (1.6%). For moderate limitations in activity there was greater variation between Member States, ranging from less than 1% in Italy (0.2%), Cyprus (0.6%), Malta (0.7%) and Bulgaria (0.9%) to 4.9% in Denmark, 7.8% in Lithuania, 8.6% in Latvia.
- 08.02.2019 In 2017, primary energy consumption fell most in Estonia in EU
- 08.02.2019 Birth rate of enterprises in the EU: 9.8% in 2016
- 07.02.2019 3/4 латвийцев сталкивались с поддельными продуктами питания
- 07.02.2019 Эспоо: площадка для строительства БелАЭС выбрана ненадлежащим образом
- 07.02.2019 Belarus' MFA regarding the decision of the Geneva Meeting of the Parties to the Espoo Convention
- 07.02.2019 Swiss Mikron Group to open production facility in Lithuania's Kaunas in summer
- 07.02.2019 Латвия обязуется обеспечить гражданам Великобритании благоприятные условия даже в случае Brexit
- 07.02.2019 SDGs & me: Quality education in EU
- 07.02.2019 EC expects Latvia to be fastest-growing Baltic economy in 2019 and 2020
- 07.02.2019 Bank of Estonia: People from Estonia spent 1 billion euros travelling abroad