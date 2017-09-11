Analytics, Business, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 08.02.2019, 08:27
Birth rate of enterprises in the EU: 9.8% in 2016
BC, Riga, 08.02.2019.Print version
The number of newly-born enterprises in the European Union (EU) as a proportion of the total number of active EU enterprises stood at 9.8% in 2016, slightly higher than the corresponding figure in 2015 (9.6%), informed Eurostat.
The birth rates were above 16% in Lithuania (18.8%), Malta (16.4%) and Latvia (16.2%) and were close to the EU average in Spain, France and the Netherlands. At the other end of the scale, the lowest enterprise birth rates were in Greece (4.5%) and Belgium (6.2%).
Other articles:
- 08.02.2019 In 2017, primary energy consumption fell most in Estonia in EU
- 08.02.2019 More than 95% of children in the EU considered to be in good or very good health
- 08.02.2019 Total value of Latvia’s companies grew to EUR 30.65 bn in 2018 - Lursof
- 07.02.2019 3/4 латвийцев сталкивались с поддельными продуктами питания
- 07.02.2019 Эспоо: площадка для строительства БелАЭС выбрана ненадлежащим образом
- 07.02.2019 Belarus' MFA regarding the decision of the Geneva Meeting of the Parties to the Espoo Convention
- 07.02.2019 Swiss Mikron Group to open production facility in Lithuania's Kaunas in summer
- 07.02.2019 Латвия обязуется обеспечить гражданам Великобритании благоприятные условия даже в случае Brexit
- 07.02.2019 SDGs & me: Quality education in EU
- 07.02.2019 EC expects Latvia to be fastest-growing Baltic economy in 2019 and 2020