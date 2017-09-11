Analytics, Business, EU – Baltic States, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 08.02.2019, 08:27

Birth rate of enterprises in the EU: 9.8% in 2016

BC, Riga, 08.02.2019.Print version
The number of newly-born enterprises in the European Union (EU) as a proportion of the total number of active EU enterprises stood at 9.8% in 2016, slightly higher than the corresponding figure in 2015 (9.6%), informed Eurostat.

The birth rates were above 16% in Lithuania (18.8%), Malta (16.4%) and Latvia (16.2%) and were close to the EU average in Spain, France and the Netherlands. At the other end of the scale, the lowest enterprise birth rates were in Greece (4.5%) and Belgium (6.2%).






Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 