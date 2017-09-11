Analytics, Ecology, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 18:23
56% of Latvian residents sort their waste - survey
Residents of Zemgale are the most active in sorting their
waste - 67%, followed by residents of Vidzeme - 64%, as well as Kurzeme and
Latgale - 54% in each. Meanwhile, only 45% of Riga residents sort and recycle
their waste.
According to the survey, the most recycled items are glass
bottles and jars (84%), batteries (74%), plastic bottles (70%), paper and carton
(62%), cans (29%), used electrical items (28%), biological waste (22%) and used
tires (16%).
Meanwhile, asked the reason they do not sort their waste of
recycle, 58% of respondents said that there are no recycling bins anywhere near
their residences, 38% said that they are used to throwing their trash out in
one place, 22% said that it is inconvenient, 13% do not understand the need for
this, while 6% mentioned a different reason.
This survey was conducted by SKDS, questioning a total of
1,002 respondents between the ages of 18 to 74 throughout Latvia.
- 06.02.2019 Порты Эстонии переработали больше грузов в 2018 году
- 06.02.2019 В Эстонии подорожали дрова
- 06.02.2019 Maxima grupe до 2025 года инвестирует в развитие 600 млн. евро
- 06.02.2019 Опрос: 56% жителей Латвии сортируют отходы
- 06.02.2019 Госконтроль: в Риге на транспортную инфраструктуру нецелесообразно израсходовано 5,4 млн. евро
- 06.02.2019 Money screening methodology for ABLV Bank's liquidation to be ready in 2 weeks - Karins
- 06.02.2019 EUR 5.4 million misspent on Riga transport infrastructure - state auditors
- 06.02.2019 "Латвийское радио 4" и русскую и английскую версии Lsm.lv могут закрыть
- 06.02.2019 Мэр Риги «попал» под трамвай
- 06.02.2019 Перевалка грузов на Ventspils nafta terminals увеличилась на 4%