Volume of retail trade down by 1.6% in euro area

BC, Riga, 05.02.2019.



In December 2018 compared with November 2018, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 1.6% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.4% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In November, the retail trade volume increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU28.

In December 2018 compared with December 2017 the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU28. The average retail trade for the year 2018, compared with 2017, rose by 1.4% in the euro area and by 2.0% in EU28.







Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State In the euro area in December 2018, compared with November 2018, the volume of retail trade fell by 2.7% for nonfood products and by 0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.5% for automotive fuel. In the EU28, the retail trade volume fell by 2.6% non-food products and by 0.4% for foods, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.7% for automotive fuel.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were observed in Germany (-4.3%), Sweden (-2.5%) and Estonia (-2.0%). Increases were registered in Austria (+0.7), Portugal (+0.6%) and Ireland (+0.5%).

