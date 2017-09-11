Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Retail, Statistics
Tuesday, 05.02.2019
Volume of retail trade down by 1.6% in euro area
In December 2018 compared with December 2017 the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU28. The average retail trade for the year 2018, compared with 2017, rose by 1.4% in the euro area and by 2.0% in EU28.
Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in December 2018, compared with November 2018, the volume of retail trade fell by 2.7% for nonfood products and by 0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.5% for automotive fuel. In the EU28, the retail trade volume fell by 2.6% non-food products and by 0.4% for foods, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.7% for automotive fuel.
Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in December 2018, compared with December 2017, the volume of retail trade increased by 2.5% for automotive fuels, by 0.7% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 0.5% for non-food products. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 3.3% for automotive fuel, by 1.2% for non-food products, and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco.
