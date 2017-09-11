Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
In 2018, industrial production output grew by 2 %
Compared to December 2017, in December 2018 industrial production output grew by 4.5% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise in manufacturing constituted 5.1%, in mining and quarrying 9.4%, and electricity and gas supply 0.6%.
Compared to December 2017, the largest output increase was recorded in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (of 30.7%) and in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 22.9%). Industrial production output increase also was recorded in the sectors having the largest share in manufacturing: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (by 9%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products (12.7%), while output of manufacture of food products did not change.
Production output decline, in turn, was registered in manufacture of paper and paper products (of 14.2%), manufacture of furniture (13.6%), as well as repair and installation of machinery and equipment (11.4%).
Compared to November, in December 2018 industrial production output went up by 3.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in manufacturing by 1%, in electricity and gas supply by 9.7%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 1.4%.
