Euro area annual inflation expected to be 1.4%

01.02.2019
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in January 2019 according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, informed Eurostat.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (2.6%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (1.8%), services (1.6%) and non-energy industrial goods (0.3%).






