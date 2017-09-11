Disparities in minimum wages across the EU

As of 1 January 2019, 22 out of the 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) have national minimum wages: only Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden do not have any. The 22 EU Member States that have national minimum wages can be divided into three main groups based on the level in euro, informed Eurostat.

Monthly minimum wages generally below €600 in east and above €1 400 in northwest of the EU

In January 2019, Bulgaria had the lowest gross* minimum wage (€286) across the EU. Nine Member States, all also located in the east of the EU, followed with minimum wages between €400 and around €600 per month: Latvia (€430), Romania (€446), Hungary (€464), Croatia (€506), Czechia (€519), Slovakia (€520), Poland (€523), Estonia (€540) and Lithuania (€555).





In five other Member States, located in the south of the EU, minimum wages ranged between €650 and just over €1 000 per month: Greece (€684), Portugal (€700), Malta (€762), Slovenia (€887) and Spain (€1 050).





In the remaining seven Member States, all located in the west and north of the EU, minimum wages were above €1 450 per month: the United Kingdom (€1 453), France (€1 521), Germany (€1 557), Belgium (€1 594), the Netherlands (€1 616), Ireland (€1 656) and Luxembourg (€2 071).





For comparison, the federal minimum wage in the United States was €1 098 per month in January 2019.







