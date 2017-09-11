In December, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia stayed at previous year’s level

According to Statistics Estonia, in December 2018, compared to December 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises remained at the same level at constant prices.

n December 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 667.9 mln euros.





The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 3% compared to December 2017. Turnover increased in four and decreased in two economic activities. In one economic activity, sales remained at the level of the previous year. Turnover increased the most in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, with sales increasing 13% in a year. Turnover increased also in other non-specialised stores which sell predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores) (12% growth), in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (6% growth) and in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (1% growth). The turnover of stores selling via mail order or the internet and stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) decreased compared to December 2017. The turnover of stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials remained at the same level as in December 2017.





The turnover of grocery stores decreased 1% compared to December 2017.





The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel decreased 6% compared to December 2017.





Compared to November 2018, in December, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 12%. This is a usual rise in December, when the Christmas and turn-of-the-year sales take place.













According to preliminary data, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 7.1 bn euros in 2018. Compared to 2017, turnover increased 1%.