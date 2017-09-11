Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
Estonia: 3 people given residence permits in 2018 for making at least EUR 1 mln investment
A major investor is not required to have an actual place of
residence in Estonia and he or she has no obligation to register his or her
place of residence in the population register. The temporary residence
permit granted to major investors was introduced with the purpose of
encouraging investments in such business activities in Estonia that are in
the public interest and shall significantly contribute to the development of
the Estonian economy.
The investment must be permanent during the period of
validity of the residence permit. Investment is permanent in case the
investment does not decrease during the period of validity of the residence
permit, except for the causes attributable to the fluctuation of the market
price of the investment.
A company or an investment fund in which the initial
investment was made as a condition of issue of the residence permit may be
changed during the period of validity of the residence permit provided that the
company would invest mostly into the Estonian economy or into an investment
fund according to the investment policy of which the instruments of the fund
are invested mainly in the companies entered into the commercial register of
Estonia.
The European Commission on Wednesday admonished member
states to put an end to the system of so-called golden visas, which may bring
along corruption and money laundering. The Commission published a report that
strongly advises member states to abandon the habit of issuing rich citizens of
foreign countries -- often the Chinese, Russians or Americans -- residence
permits or citizenship in exchange for investment.
The report mapped the existing practices and identified
certain risks such schemes imply for the European Union, in particular, as
regards security, money laundering, tax evasion and corruption. If member
states do not make their rules stricter or become more transparent, the
Commission is prepared to take steps, the document warned.
Non-governmental organizations have indicated countries,
like Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria, where rich foreigners are given citizenship
that enables them to freely move around in most of the EU. In many countries,
rich foreign investors easily receive residence permits in exchange for
investment.
In the last 10 years, the golden visa scheme has been used
in EU countries to grant citizenship to approximately 6,000 and residence
permits to some 10,000 people. In exchange, the countries received foreign
investments in the total amount of 25 bn euros.
