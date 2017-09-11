Estonia's retail confidence indicators decline on month in January

The value of the retail confidence index calculated by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research declined by 7 points month over month to -5 points in January, while the indicator stood at 5 points in January last year, reported LETA/BNS.

The indicator reflecting sales in the past three months declined from 29 points in December to 17 points in January, while in January 2018 it was 33 points.





The assessment concerning inventories inched down by a point on month to 16 points. In the same month the year before, the indicator stood at 18 points.





The retail sector's forecast when it comes to sales in the next three months fell from -6 points to -15 points in January, compared with -1 points in January last year.





The service sector confidence index moved down from 1 point in December to -3 points in January. The value of the indicator was 13 points in the same month the previous year.