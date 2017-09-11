Analytics, Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
487 kg of municipal waste generated per person in EU
he amount of municipal waste generated varied significantly across the EU Member States. In five of the 25 countries for which 2017 data are available, more than 600 kg of municipal waste per person was produced: Denmark (781 kg/person), followed by Cyprus (637 kg/person), Germany (633 kg/person), Luxembourg (607 kg/person) and Malta (604 kg/person).
In contrast, there were three countries which generated less than 350 kg of municipal waste per person: Romania (272 kg/person), Poland (315 kg/person) and Czechia (344 kg/person).
The data source is here.
The treatment of municipal waste is undertaken using different methods. Overall in the EU in 2017, 30% of the waste was recycled, 17% composted, 28% incinerated and 24% landfilled. Ten years ago, in 2007, the picture was different, with 24% of waste recycled, 13% composted, 21% incinerated and 43% landfilled.
