Wednesday, 23.01.2019, 09:54
SEB expects Latvia to remain fastest growing economy in Nordic region in 2019 and 2020
According to the bank’s analysts, Lithuania’s gross domestic
product (GDP) will grow by 2.9% in 2019 and by 2.4% in 2020. At the same
time, the Estonian economy will expand by 2.8% in 2019 and by 2.5% in 2020.
Latvia’s economic growth, meanwhile, is projected at 3.5%
this year and 3.2% next year.
“After robust performance in 2018, the fast-growing Baltic
economies will lose some of their speed this year. This will be caused by
weaker demand on export markets. Also, producers will no longer be able to
produce the amount of goods and services necessary for higher growth speeds,”
the bank’s representatives said.
In 2018, Latvia’s GDP grew by 4.5%, the Lithuanian economy
expanded by 3.4% and Estonia’s GDP increased by 3.6%.
SEB Banka is the third largest bank in Latvia by assets.
