Clients of Tele2 Estonia use 34 mln gigabytes of internet in 2018

Clients of the telecommunications company Tele2 in Estonia used 34 mln gigabytes of data volume during 2018, six mln gigabytes more than the year before, informed LETA/BNS.

While Harju County, which includes the capital Tallinn, registered the biggest data volume transmitted, data volume per customer was the biggest on Hiiumaa Island where it amounted to 157 gigabytes in the 12 months, Tele2 said.





Next after Hiiu County came Valga County on the Latvian border, where the average data volume was 113 gigabytes.





The biggest individual user was a number belonging to a woman living in Tartu County, which used over 1.4 terabytes of internet on average per month last year.





The number of text messages sent in the Tele2 Estonia network during the year was 94.5 mln, which is slightly less than in 2017. The continued popularity of text messages despite the onslaught of new media can be largely attributed to many services, such as Mobile-ID and mobile parking, using a system based on short messages, Sirli Seliov, director for customer service at Tele2 Estonia, said.





The average duration of a phone call in 2018 was 3.1 minutes and an average customer of Tele2 made 1,447 calls during the year. Total call minutes in the network of Tele2 Estonia last year numbered 1.59 bn.