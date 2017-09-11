Analytics, Estonia, Internet, Telecomunications
Clients of Tele2 Estonia use 34 mln gigabytes of internet in 2018
While Harju County, which includes the capital Tallinn,
registered the biggest data volume transmitted, data volume per customer was
the biggest on Hiiumaa Island where it amounted to 157 gigabytes in the 12
months, Tele2 said.
Next after Hiiu County came Valga County on the Latvian
border, where the average data volume was 113 gigabytes.
The biggest individual user was a number belonging to a
woman living in Tartu County, which used over 1.4 terabytes of internet
on average per month last year.
The number of text messages sent in the Tele2 Estonia
network during the year was 94.5 mln, which is slightly less than in 2017.
The continued popularity of text messages despite the onslaught of new media
can be largely attributed to many services, such as Mobile-ID and mobile parking,
using a system based on short messages, Sirli Seliov, director for customer
service at Tele2 Estonia, said.
The average duration of a phone call in 2018 was 3.1 minutes
and an average customer of Tele2 made 1,447 calls during the year. Total call minutes
in the network of Tele2 Estonia last year numbered 1.59 bn.
