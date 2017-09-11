Analytics, Employment, Latvia, Statistics
Registered unemployment level in Latvia will be at around 5.9% this year - Welfare Ministry
The average registered unemployment level in 2019 is expected to be at around 5.9%, according to the Welfare Ministry writes LETA.
As LETA was informed by ministry spokesman Egils Zarins, the largest drop in the registered unemployment level is expected in the second and third quarters of the year, mostly due to seasonal job opportunities.
The registered unemployment level could drop to about 5.7% in the fall, but will likely go back up to about 5.9% closer to the end of the year.
According to the State Employment Agency, the registered unemployment level in Latvia at the end of 2018 was at 6.4%.
