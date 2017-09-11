Latvian households spend 10% of income on culture and entertainment

BC, Riga, 14.01.2019.



Latvian households on average in 2017 spent 9.9 percent of their income on culture and entertainment.This is 1.4 percentage points more than in Lithuania, and 1.7 percentage points more than in Estonia. according to Eurostat.

n 2017, households in the European Union (EU) spent 8.5% of their total consumption expenditure on "recreation and culture". This represents a total expenditure of over 710 bn EUR, equivalent to 4.6% of EU GDP or 1400 EUR per EU inhabitant. A more complete overview of household final consumption expenditure, broken down by consumption purpose



Denmark and Sweden spend highest share of household expenditure on recreation and culture In the EU in 2017, the share of household expenditure devoted to “recreation and culture” was largest in Denmark (11.5%) and Sweden (11.0%) ahead of Finland (10.5%), Slovakia (10.4%), the Netherlands (10.1%) and Austria (10.0%). At the opposite end of the scale, Greece (4.6%) spent the lowest share of their household expenditure on “recreation and culture”, followed by Romania (5.8%), Ireland and Luxembourg (both 5.9%) as well as Cyprus (6.0%).





