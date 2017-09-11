Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Society, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:52

Latvian households spend 10% of income on culture and entertainment

BC, Riga, 14.01.2019.Print version
Latvian households on average in 2017 spent 9.9 percent of their income on culture and entertainment.This is 1.4 percentage points more than in Lithuania, and 1.7 percentage points more than in Estonia. according to Eurostat.

n 2017, households in the European Union (EU) spent 8.5% of their total consumption expenditure on "recreation and culture". This represents a total expenditure of over 710 bn EUR, equivalent to 4.6% of EU GDP or 1400 EUR per EU inhabitant. A more complete overview of household final consumption expenditure, broken down by consumption purpose


Denmark and Sweden spend highest share of household expenditure on recreation and culture

In the EU in 2017, the share of household expenditure devoted to “recreation and culture” was largest in Denmark (11.5%) and Sweden (11.0%) ahead of Finland (10.5%), Slovakia (10.4%), the Netherlands (10.1%) and Austria (10.0%). At the opposite end of the scale, Greece (4.6%) spent the lowest share of their household expenditure on “recreation and culture”, followed by Romania (5.8%), Ireland and Luxembourg (both 5.9%) as well as Cyprus (6.0%).




Share of expenditure on recreation and culture decreased mainly in Finland

Between 2007 and 2017, the share of "recreation and culture" in total household expenditure dropped in most Member States. In particular, the highest decrease over this 10-year time period was recorded in Finland (from 12.3% of total household expenditure in 2007 to 10.5% in 2017, or a decrease of 1.8 percentage points – pp) and Slovenia (-1.6 pp), ahead of Ireland (-1.3 pp) and Belgium (-1.2 pp). In contrast, the share of "recreation and culture" in total household expenditure increased between 2007 and 2017 in Slovakia (from 9.0% in 2007 to 10.4% in 2017, or a rise of 1.4 pp) and Lithuania (+1.3 pp), followed by Romania (+1.0 pp), Poland (+0.6 pp) as well as Bulgaria and Latvia (both +0.4 pp), while it remained stable in Austria.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 