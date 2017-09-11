Analytics, Employment, Latvia, Statistics
Unemployment level at 6.4% at end-2018
At the end of December 2018, the number of people registered
with the agency as officially unemployed was 59,588, which was 2,133 more than
the previous month but 3,533 less when compared to the end of 2017.
The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in Riga Region
where 4.2% of the working-age population were out of work. The highest unemployment
rate was recorded in Latgale where joblessness declined 1.1 percentage points y-o-y
in December to 14.7%.
In other provinces of Latvia joblessness also and was 6.2%
in Zemgale (6.5% at end 2017), 6.4% in Vidzeme (7.5%) and 7.5 % in Kurzeme (7.7%).
In Riga, the unemployment rate fell 0.1% from end-2017 and
was 3.9% at the end of 2018.
At the end of 2017, Latvia’s registered unemployment rate
stood at 6.8%.
