Wine production and trade in the EU

This week wine lovers will be celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau day (15 November) – so it is an appropriate time to look at the latest data on the major wine exporters and importers in the European Union (EU). In 2017, the sold production of wine (including sparkling wine, port and grape must) in the EU was 14.6 billion litres. The largest wine producers were Spain, Italy and France, followed by Portugal, Germany and Hungary, informed Eurostat.

Top exporter: France In 2017, the EU Member States exported €21.9 billion (bn) of wine. While almost half of this trade was between Member States, €11.3 bn of wine was exported outside the EU, mainly to the United States (32 % of extra-EU exports), followed by China (10 %), Switzerland (9 %), Canada (8 %), Japan and Hong Kong (both 7%).

With a trade worth €9.1 bn in 2017 (or 41 % of the EU Member States' total), France was by far the top exporter of wine, ahead of Italy (€6.0 bn, or 27 %) and Spain (€2.9 bn, or 13 %).

