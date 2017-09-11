Alcohol, Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 16:23
Wine production and trade in the EU
Top exporter: France
In 2017, the EU Member States exported €21.9 billion (bn) of wine. While almost half of this trade was between Member States, €11.3 bn of wine was exported outside the EU, mainly to the United States (32 % of extra-EU exports), followed by China (10 %), Switzerland (9 %), Canada (8 %), Japan and Hong Kong (both 7%).
With a trade worth €9.1 bn in 2017 (or 41 % of the EU Member States' total), France was by far the top exporter of wine, ahead of Italy (€6.0 bn, or 27 %) and Spain (€2.9 bn, or 13 %).
Top importer: The United Kingdom
Looking at the import flows, the EU Member States imported a total of €12.9 bn of wine in 2017. Only 20 % of this came from non-EU countries, notably from Chile (22 % of extra-EU imports), Australia (17 %), the United States (16 %), New Zealand (14 %) and South Africa (14 %).
Among the EU Member States, the United Kingdom (€3.5 bn, or 27 % of the EU Member States' total) and Germany (€2.6 bn, or 20 %) were by far the two main importers of wine in 2017.
