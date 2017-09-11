Analytics, Banks, Economics, Estonia, GDP, Latvia, Lithuania
Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
According to the group's latest Nordic
Outlook, Lithuania's GDP will grow 3.4% this year, compared to 4.3% in Latvia
and 3.4% in Estonia. The growth rates will stand at 3, 3.5 and 3% respectively
in 2019.
"We estimate that growth in all three Baltic states will slow next
year due to export's smaller contribution to growth. But household consumption
and investment will continue growing at a historically-fast rate. Naturally,
household expectations might quickly change due to unplanned unfavorable
external factors," Tadas Povilauskas,
chief analyst at SEB in Lithuania, said.
In his words, Lithuanian households' saving rate went further down in
2017, reaching minus 1.5% from their disposable income, compared to an increase
to 11.6% in Estonia, which means that too many people in Lithuania live without
the so-called financial pillow or it's too thin, the analyst said.
"Slower growth in consumption in Lithuania, compared to other Baltic
states, is one of the reasons for the fact that Lithuania lags behinds the
neighboring countries in terms of growth," Povilauskas said.
SEB estimates that Lithuania's economy will slow to 2.6% in 2020,
compared 3.2% in Latvia and 2.8% in Estonia.
