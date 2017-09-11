Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 10:59
Estonia's registered unemployment at 4.6% in October 2018
The number of newly unemployed persons registered in October was 6,237.
The number went up compared to the previous month, as in September the rate of
unemployment was 4.4%, it appears from figures published by the Unemployment
Insurance Fund.
The statistics indicate that the number of registered unemployed has slightly
increased on year, totaling 29,626 in October 2017, having thus grown by 0.4%
year on year. Compared to September 2018, the figure went up by 2.9%.
Valga county had the highest unemployment last month at 8.3%, and
unemployment was lowest in Saare county at 3.1%.
Of the registered unemployed, a third were persons with reduced capacity
for work. While the number of registered unemployed has remained the same
compared to the previous year, the share of persons with reduced capacity for
work among unemployed persons rose by 0.6% on year.
In October more than 4,500 new offers were added to the job offers
available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund, while the total number of job
offers was 9,500. During the month more than 3,200 people, including 700
persons with reduced capacity for work, found employment or started business
with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Interest in training courses aimed for employed people remained high in
October 2018. With the support of the employer's training grant, 178 employees
took up learning Estonian, while 450 employed persons started courses with the
Unemployment Insurance Fund's training card.
Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed
persons who have registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
- 14.11.2018 Estonia's current account ran EUR 68 mln surplus in September
- 14.11.2018 Estonian industry body calls for lowering excise duty on strong, low-alcohol beverages
- 14.11.2018 Depo DIY remains largest company in construction materials retail industry in 2017
- 13.11.2018 В конкурсе на место руководителя компании есть «сильные кандидаты» – RB Rail
- 13.11.2018 Для латвийских производителей продуктов питания открыт ряд новых рынков экспорта – ПВС
- 13.11.2018 Экономика Литвы будет расти медленнее, чем в других странах Балтии – SEB
- 13.11.2018 В Латвии уменьшилось количество сданного молока
- 13.11.2018 Эстонская фирма за 2,7 млн. евро проведет реконструкцию порта Скулте в Латвии
- 13.11.2018 Смена рабочих мест достигла рекордной отметки – Банк Эстонии
- 13.11.2018 Lithuania's Litgas continues to supply LNG to Poland, Estonia