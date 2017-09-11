Analytics, Labour-market, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.11.2018, 23:20
Lithuania's Q3 unemployment eases to 5.9% - survey
BC, Vilnius, 09.11.2018.Print version
Lithuania's unemployment level fell by 0.7 percentage points in the third quarter of 2018 from a year earlier to 5.9%, according to the results of a population employment survey released by Statistics Lithuania on Friday.
Q-o-q, the unemployment level remained
unchanged, the statistics office said.
Unemployment among men stood at 6.2%, and
unemployment among women at 5.6%.
There were 86,700 unemployed people in the country in the
third quarter, up by 0.9% q-o-q, but down by 9.2% y-o-y.
Other articles:
- 09.11.2018 В Литве сохраняется самая низкая инфляция в Балтийских странах
- 09.11.2018 Rising prices for services have started to push prices up strongly in Estonia
- 09.11.2018 Президент вернул в Сейм на повторное рассмотрение поправки к закону о труде
- 09.11.2018 Bank of Lithuania to share good practices with Astana Financial Services Authority
- 09.11.2018 Экспорт латвийских товаров за девять месяцев вырос на 8,3%
- 09.11.2018 President sends amended Labor Law back to Saeima for revision
- 09.11.2018 Рынок нелегальных сигарет в Эстонии и Литве уменьшается, в Латвии растет
- 09.11.2018 Проблемы сланцевой промышленности США стали очевидными
- 09.11.2018 US shale has a glaring problem
- 09.11.2018 Lithuania's emigration rate falls, but more people leave than arrive