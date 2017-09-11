Analytics, Labour-market, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 09.11.2018, 23:20

Lithuania's Q3 unemployment eases to 5.9% - survey

BC, Vilnius, 09.11.2018.Print version
Lithuania's unemployment level fell by 0.7 percentage points in the third quarter of 2018 from a year earlier to 5.9%, according to the results of a population employment survey released by Statistics Lithuania on Friday.

Q-o-q, the unemployment level remained unchanged, the statistics office said.  


Unemployment among men stood at 6.2%, and unemployment among women at 5.6%.


There were 86,700 unemployed people in the country in the third quarter, up by 0.9% q-o-q, but down by 9.2% y-o-y. 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 