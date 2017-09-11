Analytics, Baltic, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania posts lowest annual inflation among Baltic states

09.11.2018.
Lithuania posted the lowest annual inflation rate among the Baltic states in October, figures from the national statistics services show.

It stood at 2.9% in Lithuania, compared to 3.2% in Latvia and 4.4% in Estonia.




Prices of goods rose 2.5% in Lithuania, and the prices of services increased 4.1%, compared to 3.3% and 3% in Latvia respectively and 3.7% and 5.7% in Estonia respectively.


Monthly inflation rates stood at 0.6% in Lithuania, 0.7% in Latvia and 0.5% in Estonia.




