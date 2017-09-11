Analytics, Baltic, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.11.2018, 16:59
Lithuania posts lowest annual inflation among Baltic states
BC, Vilnius, 09.11.2018.Print version
Lithuania posted the lowest annual inflation rate among the Baltic states in October, figures from the national statistics services show.
It stood at 2.9% in Lithuania, compared to 3.2% in Latvia and 4.4% in Estonia.
Prices of goods rose 2.5% in Lithuania, and the prices of services increased 4.1%, compared to 3.3% and 3% in Latvia respectively and 3.7% and 5.7% in Estonia respectively.
Monthly inflation rates stood at 0.6% in Lithuania, 0.7% in Latvia and 0.5% in Estonia.
Other articles:
- 09.11.2018 US shale has a glaring problem
- 09.11.2018 Lithuania's emigration rate falls, but more people leave than arrive
- 09.11.2018 Latvia has the largest share of illegal cigarettes on the market in EU
- 09.11.2018 Mobile data consumption in Latvia at 6.7 GB per connection
- 09.11.2018 Lithuanian Railways to cooperate with Polfrost Global Logistics, Forwardis
- 09.11.2018 Average price of Soviet-time apartments in Riga unchanged in October - Arco Real Estate
- 09.11.2018 Latvian exports of goods up 8.3% in 9 months
- 09.11.2018 Swedbank: рост эстонского экспорта в основном связан с нефтепродуктами
- 09.11.2018 Лидером по обороту в латвийском общепите в 2017 году стало Lido
- 09.11.2018 Литовский экспорт за девять месяцев увеличился на 7,6%