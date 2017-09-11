Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
In September, industrial production output in Latvia fell by 1.2%
Compared to the September of the previous year, industrial production output increased in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 35.6%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (8.6%), and the sector having the largest share in manufacturing – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (6.1%). Output upturn was also recorded in manufacture of textiles and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively).
In its turn, decline in production output was registered in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 17.2%), manufacture of beverages (5.1%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (4.9 %), and manufacture of wearing apparel (1.9%). In the sector having the second largest share in manufacturing – manufacture of food products – production output declined by 1.7%.
Compared to August 2018, in September 2018 industrial production output fell by 3.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in manufacturing by 1.5%, in electricity and gas supply by 4.5%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a rise of 1.6%.
Changes in industrial production output
(as% at constant prices)
JAN–SEP 2018
compared to
JAN–SEP 2017
(calendar adjusted)
Q3 2018, compared to
September 2018, compared to
Q2 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
Q3 2017
(calendar adjusted)
August 2018 (seasonally adjusted)
September 2017
(calendar adjusted)
Total industrial production
2.5
2.5
3.0
-3.3
-1.2
Mining and quarrying
2.9
1.0
4.7
1.6
2.7
Manufacturing
3.1
0.9
2.4
-1.5
2.0
Manufacture of food products
-1.9
-0.1
-3.3
0.2
-1.7
Manufacture of beverages
-4.3
6.1
4.6
-11.0
-5.1
Manufacture of textiles
-2.2
4.7
0.7
4.8
4.7
Manufacture of wearing apparel
0.9
-5.8
-2.0
4.4
-1.9
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture
5.0
4.2
8.2
-1.5
6.1
Manufacture of paper and paper products
-1.3
3.2
-5.5
0.0
-1.7
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
-1.8
3.7
-2.5
0.5
-2.4
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
13.2
3.2
17.0
-7.5
4.5
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.6
-5.7
-3.9
3.4
0.8
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
4.7
0.8
-1.2
2.8
1.4
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
0.7
-6.8
-2.1
0.6
-4.9
Manufacture of electrical equipment
20.5
8.4
29.6
-0.8
35.6
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
8.1
1.0
3.2
-6.8
0.8
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
28.1
2.7
22.9
-8.1
8.6
Manufacture of furniture
3.3
-3.1
0.3
-2.2
0.7
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
-8.6
-2.9
-16.1
-7.9
-17.2
Electricity and gas supply
1.1
10.6
3.1
-4.5
-12.6
* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to September 2017, in September 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 8.7% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 8.5% and in export by 8.8% (of which in euro area by 12.7% and in non-euro area by 5.9%).
Compared to August 2018, in September 2018 manufacturing turnover fell by 1.4% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market declined by 0.7% and in export by 1.8% (decrease in euro area of 3.1 % and increase of 0.4% in non-euro area).
